    PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Purple Line’s extended routes via video conference

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bengaluru's extended metro routes, K.R. Puram to Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri to Challaghatta, via video conference. This expansion aims to address traffic issues and enhance connectivity. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar, and other officials joined the event, emphasizing collaborative efforts between the central and state governments in the project's implementation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two extended metro routes of Bengaluru, K.R. Puram to Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri to Challaghatta, through a video conference. The inauguration was a significant step towards expanding the city's metro network and enhancing connectivity for Bengaluru's residents. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar were present during the video conference ceremony.. Their presence underscored the importance of this development for the state.

    Siddaramaiah extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the city of Bengaluru. He emphasized the critical importance of the metro service in addressing the escalating traffic issues faced by the city. He highlighted that the planning and implementation of the metro project are collaborative efforts between the central and state governments.

    An allocation of 5600 crore rupees has been made by the state government for this metro project. Siddaramaiah also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, who initiated the metro project during his tenure.

    The Metro service from KR Pura to Baiyappanalli and Kengeri to Challagatta is now being inaugurated. The central and state governments are working together on this metro project. In the initial phase, a 42.3 km long scheme was implemented. The state government has invested 5630 crores in this project. Both the central and state governments are jointly planning the metro, and the total extension for both phases is about 74 km.

    The video conference was attended by various individuals, including Yeshavantpur MLA ST Somesekhar, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and Metro Managing Director Anjum Parvez. This momentous occasion marks the extension of the city's metro routes, contributing to improved transportation and accessibility for the people of Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
