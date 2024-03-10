Bengaluru water crisis: Private water tanker owners given until March 15 to register themselves

Bengaluru's BWSSB urges private water tanker registration by March 15 amidst water scarcity. Only 1,500 of an estimated number have registered. Registered tankers, totalling 1,530, can supply 10 million litres daily. BWSSB emphasizes borewell drilling with expert advice and issues guidelines for water consumption. Misuse is prohibited with fines enforced.

Amidst the ongoing water scarcity in Bengaluru, private water tanker owners have been urged to register their vehicles with the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) by March 15. According to Dr. V. Ram Prasat Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, only 1,500 tankers out of an estimated number have been registered so far. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Dr. Manohar emphasized the importance of registration, stating that unregistered tankers would face legal action if they failed to comply by the deadline. The registration process involves submitting details on the portal of the Greater Bangalore Municipal Corporation.

Currently, 1,530 tankers have been successfully registered, allowing them to supply up to 10 million litres of water daily. Registered tankers will be identified by stickers affixed to their vehicles. Dr. Manohar warned that strict action would be taken against registered tankers found overcharging customers. To address the water crisis more effectively, the BWSSB has decided to rely on expert advice rather than drilling borewells indiscriminately. Four geologists have been hired to assess the feasibility of drilling borewells based on water availability.

Moreover, guidelines will be issued for apartment residents regarding water consumption. Dr. Manohar stressed the the importance of community involvement in water conservation efforts and announced plans to collaborate with resident welfare associations to develop these guidelines.

To combat the misuse of water, the BWSSB has issued an order prohibiting the use of Cauvery water for non-drinking purposes under the Water Board Act. This order will be strictly enforced from March 15 onwards, with fines imposed on violators. The initiative was supported by experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) and members of the Board's Technical Committee, including Prof. Vishwanath and Engineer Jayaprakash.