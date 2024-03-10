Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru water crisis: Private water tanker owners given until March 15 to register themselves

    Bengaluru's BWSSB urges private water tanker registration by March 15 amidst water scarcity. Only 1,500 of an estimated number have registered. Registered tankers, totalling 1,530, can supply 10 million litres daily. BWSSB emphasizes borewell drilling with expert advice and issues guidelines for water consumption. Misuse is prohibited with fines enforced.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Private water tanker owners given until March 15 to register themselves vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Amidst the ongoing water scarcity in Bengaluru, private water tanker owners have been urged to register their vehicles with the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) by March 15. According to Dr. V. Ram Prasat Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, only 1,500 tankers out of an estimated number have been registered so far. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Dr. Manohar emphasized the importance of registration, stating that unregistered tankers would face legal action if they failed to comply by the deadline. The registration process involves submitting details on the portal of the Greater Bangalore Municipal Corporation.

    Currently, 1,530 tankers have been successfully registered, allowing them to supply up to 10 million litres of water daily. Registered tankers will be identified by stickers affixed to their vehicles. Dr. Manohar warned that strict action would be taken against registered tankers found overcharging customers. To address the water crisis more effectively, the BWSSB has decided to rely on expert advice rather than drilling borewells indiscriminately. Four geologists have been hired to assess the feasibility of drilling borewells based on water availability.

    Moreover, guidelines will be issued for apartment residents regarding water consumption. Dr. Manohar stressed the the importance of community involvement in water conservation efforts and announced plans to collaborate with resident welfare associations to develop these guidelines.

    To combat the misuse of water, the BWSSB has issued an order prohibiting the use of Cauvery water for non-drinking purposes under the Water Board Act. This order will be strictly enforced from March 15 onwards, with fines imposed on violators. The initiative was supported by experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) and members of the Board's Technical Committee, including Prof. Vishwanath and Engineer Jayaprakash.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Private buses penalised for doubling fares amidst holiday rush vkp

    Bengaluru: Private buses penalised for doubling fares amidst holiday rush

    After water crisis, Karnataka grapples with power shortage vkp

    After water crisis, Karnataka grapples with power shortage

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents shocked as water board issues hefty bills amidst no Cauvery water supply vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents shocked as water board issues hefty bills amidst no Cauvery water supply

    Bengaluru: Four arrested for allegedly shooting, uploading adult films at rented house vkp

    Bengaluru: Four arrested for allegedly shooting, uploading adult films at rented house

    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'bike taxi service' vkp

    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'bike taxi service'

    Recent Stories

    7 popular South Indian breakfast RBA EAI

    7 popular South Indian breakfast

    Oscar 2024: Cillian Murphy or Bradley Cooper or Paul Giamatti? Who will take the awards home? RBA

    Oscar 2024: Cillian Murphy or Bradley Cooper or Paul Giamatti? Who will take the awards home?

    TikTok issues urgent SOS to US users, Pushes critical message as last ditch effort from getting banned avv

    TikTok issues urgent SOS to US users, Pushes critical message as last ditch effort from getting banned

    Kerala: Several injured after floating bridge's railing collapses into sea in Varkala anr

    Kerala: Railing of floating bridge collapses in Varkala; 15 rescued to shore

    'Voting for PTI would be voting for Zardari': Shehbaz Sharif's post resurfaces as same leader elected President avv

    Voting for PTI would be voting for Zardari: Shehbaz Sharif's post resurfaces as same leader elected President

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon