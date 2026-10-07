A viral video of a Bengaluru man riding his scooter on a footpath, despite the adjacent road being empty, has sparked outrage online. Netizens are debating pedestrian safety and civic sense, with some demanding strict action while others blame the city's pothole-ridden roads.

Online users are outraged by a Bengaluru guy who is riding a scooter on the sidewalk despite the road appearing to be vacant, raising concerns about his disrespect for traffic laws and pedestrian safety. User @sanatan_kannada brought attention to the incident in a now-viral post on X, asking why drivers chose to ride on pavements while the main road is comparatively deserted. The user described the practice as unsafe for pedestrians and shared the video, urging Bengaluru traffic officials to take action.

“Why the obsession with riding on the footpath even when the road is empty? Reckless riding on footpaths is dangerous and puts pedestrians at risk. This is about civic sense, responsibility and public safety. Kindly take necessary action. @blrcitytraffic," the user wrote.

While pedestrians are still walking in the same area, the rider is seen in the video moving along the sidewalk at a significant speed. Since then, the video has gained attention on the internet, with a number of individuals voicing worries about the security of those who depend on walkways.

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How Did Social Media React?

One user argued that such behaviour can become normalised when motorists are allowed to get away with it. “People take this granted if they drive once on the footpath without any objection. And eventually it becomes lawless habit. This desease is widespread in india as we observe & experience many breaking the law or community rules daily. We can call it ‘civic sense abnormalities’," the user said.

Another commenter called for strict action against the rider, writing, “Please put him in Jail for atleast a day. This is insane."

“I would agree with the rider, being a person who rode on the main road, drove into a pothole, and has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks. Considering that, his decision to drive on the footpath is better, given Bangalore has been developing its footpaths not roads," said a third.

The discussion also prompted some users to point out that riding on footpaths is not an isolated occurrence in Bengaluru.