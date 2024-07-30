Bengaluru vegetable vendor alleges Rs 20 lakh fraud with white paper in Rs 500 notes, FIR filed in Whitefield

Aditya Shah, a vegetable vendor from Kolar, has reported a Rs 20 lakh fraud to Whitefield police. He alleges that G. Sanjay and G. Mukesh deceived him by substituting white paper for cash after delivering three loads of tomatoes. An FIR has been filed for fraud and breach of trust. The investigation is ongoing.

A vegetable vendor has filed a complaint with the Whitefield police station, alleging a Rs 20 lakh fraud involving bundles of white paper disguised as Rs 500 notes. The complaint accuses two individuals, G. Sanjay and G. Mukesh, of cheating the vendor after accepting delivery of three loads of tomatoes worth Rs 20 lakh.

According to police sources, an FIR has been lodged against Sanjay and Mukesh on charges of fraud and breach of trust. The complaint was filed by Aditya Shah, a vegetable trader from Kolar, who operates his business in the APMC market there.



Aditya Shah, who runs his vegetable business using a trading license in his grandfather's name, routinely handles transactions through cash payments made via bank transfers or familiar traders in Bengaluru. On June 10, Mukesh contacted Aditya and requested that he send two loads of tomatoes to Siliguri in West Bengal. Aditya complied and dispatched the tomatoes as instructed.

After the delivery, Mukesh assured Aditya that the payment would be made at Hagadur Bakery in Whitefield. On June 15, Aditya met Sanjay near the bakery, where Sanjay handed him four bundles of cash, claiming they contained Rs 20 lakh. Due to the bustling environment around the bakery, Aditya did not inspect the bundles at that moment and took them back to Kolar.



Upon reaching Kolar, Aditya and his grandfather examined the bundles only to find that they contained bundles of white paper instead of cash. Each bundle had a genuine Rs 500 note on top, but the rest of the bundle was filled with white sheets of paper. When Aditya and his grandfather attempted to contact Mukesh and Sanjay, their phones were switched off.

The complaint filed with the Whitefield police details a total alleged fraud amounting to Rs 32 lakh. Aditya Shah has requested that the authorities take appropriate legal action against the accused for the deception involving the three loads of tomatoes and the fraudulent payment. The investigation into this case is currently ongoing.

