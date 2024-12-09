Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

A man from Uttar Pradesh, Atul Subhash, tragically took his own life in Marathahalli due to depression. He left a 40-page death note and a message for help to an NGO. Atul’s wife had filed a case against him, which contributed to his mental distress.

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

In a heartbreaking incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh ended his life due to mental distress in Marathahalli. The tragedy unfolded in the Manjunath Layout area, falling under the Marathahalli police station limits. The deceased, identified as Atul Subhash, had been struggling with depression, reportedly caused by personal issues.

Atul’s wife had previously filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh, which seems to have taken a toll on his mental well-being. In his final moments, Atul left behind a 40-page death note, sharing his thoughts, reasons, and final wishes. He also sent a message to an NGO's WhatsApp group at midnight, asking for help for his family. The message read, “Please help my family if possible. My brother's contact: 8447303455.” He ended the note with a message of gratitude, “Thank you for your kindness so far 🙏” and included a video and documents linked to his situation. 

Bengaluru police arrest college mate for Rs 15 lakh fraud linked to student's suicide

Before taking the extreme step, Atul pasted important details on a cupboard. These included instructions on where his death note and the key were located, as well as a list of tasks he had completed and those that were still pending.

'If you want to commit suicide...': Police obtain Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna's death note, begin probe

Atul ended his life by hanging himself with a ladder. The Marathahalli police were alerted and have initiated an investigation into the matter. The tragedy shocked the local community, especially as Atul reached out for help in his final moments but couldn’t overcome his emotional turmoil.

Disclaimer: 
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please seek professional help immediately. Mental health challenges are serious, and it's important to talk to a counsellor, therapist, or mental health professional. There are various helplines and support services available for those in need. You are not alone, and support is available.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years vkp

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years

Belagavi: 29 pregnant women die in 6 months, 322 newborns in a year vkp

Belagavi: 29 pregnant women die in 6 months, 322 newborns in a year

Bengaluru: Two Nepalese security guards murdered in Yelahanka, investigation underway vkp

Bengaluru: Two Nepalese security guards murdered in Yelahanka, investigation underway

Karnataka govt to raise awareness on HSRP number plates as December 31 deadline looms vkp

Karnataka govt to raise awareness on HSRP number plates as December 31 deadline looms

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion vkp

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say RBA

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH)

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters NTI

5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..' NTI

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon