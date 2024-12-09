Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

A man from Uttar Pradesh, Atul Subhash, tragically took his own life in Marathahalli due to depression. He left a 40-page death note and a message for help to an NGO. Atul’s wife had filed a case against him, which contributed to his mental distress.

In a heartbreaking incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh ended his life due to mental distress in Marathahalli. The tragedy unfolded in the Manjunath Layout area, falling under the Marathahalli police station limits. The deceased, identified as Atul Subhash, had been struggling with depression, reportedly caused by personal issues.

Atul’s wife had previously filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh, which seems to have taken a toll on his mental well-being. In his final moments, Atul left behind a 40-page death note, sharing his thoughts, reasons, and final wishes. He also sent a message to an NGO's WhatsApp group at midnight, asking for help for his family. The message read, “Please help my family if possible. My brother's contact: 8447303455.” He ended the note with a message of gratitude, “Thank you for your kindness so far 🙏” and included a video and documents linked to his situation.

Before taking the extreme step, Atul pasted important details on a cupboard. These included instructions on where his death note and the key were located, as well as a list of tasks he had completed and those that were still pending.



Atul ended his life by hanging himself with a ladder. The Marathahalli police were alerted and have initiated an investigation into the matter. The tragedy shocked the local community, especially as Atul reached out for help in his final moments but couldn’t overcome his emotional turmoil.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please seek professional help immediately. Mental health challenges are serious, and it's important to talk to a counsellor, therapist, or mental health professional. There are various helplines and support services available for those in need. You are not alone, and support is available.

