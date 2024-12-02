'If you want to commit suicide...': Police obtain Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna's death note, begin probe

Kannada actress Shobhita Shivanna, 30, was found dead in her Hyderabad home, with a cryptic death note recovered by police. Investigations suggest no marital issues, but her career break and mental health are under scrutiny. The case remains under investigation to uncover the truth.

Kannada actress Shobhita Shivanna, 30, was found hanging at her Hyderabad home, leaving the entertainment industry in shock. She lived with her husband, Sudhir Reddy, in Gachibowli.

Police recovered a death note stating, "If you want to commit suicide, you can do it." This cryptic message has raised questions about the circumstances leading to Shobhita’s tragic death.

Initial investigations suggest no significant disputes between Shobhita and Sudhir. The couple married through a matrimony site and lived in harmony, as per police findings.

After her marriage, Shobhita stopped acting in films and serials. Investigators are exploring if her career pause contributed to her depression and tragic decision.

Sudhir Reddy, a software engineer working from home, discovered Shobhita's body after she locked herself in her room. His statement has been recorded by the police.

Investigators are looking into Shobhita’s mental health, examining whether she had voiced suicidal thoughts or dealt with hidden struggles before her death.

Shobhita’s tragic death and the enigmatic note have left fans and family grieving. Police assure a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the heartbreaking incident.

