Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that Bengaluru City University will be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh University, in honour of the former Prime Minister.

The cabinet also approved the renaming of Bagepalli town to Bhagyanagara. “We have declared Bangalore Rural District as Bangalore North and renamed Bagepalli as Bhagyanagar,” Siddaramaiah said.

Probe into mining irregularities

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the cabinet decided to launch a special investigation into mining irregularities. A cabinet sub-committee led by the Law Minister has been formed to study the issue and submit a report within a month.

“We want to protect our state’s wealth,” Shivakumar said, noting that HK Patil had pointed out several shortcomings in mining operations.

Rs 141 crore flower market for Chikkaballapur

The government has approved the construction of a high-tech flower market in Chikkaballapur district at a cost of Rs 141 crore, shifting the project from Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru already has a high-tech flower market. This one will now go to Chikkaballapur,” Shivakumar said.

Rs 1,175 crore residential schools for workers' children

The cabinet has approved a plan to open one residential school for children of workers in every district, under the Labour Department.

A total of Rs 1,175.25 crore has been sanctioned for this initiative. In addition, the government has allocated Rs 10 crore for two new residential schools aimed at training backward class students for competitive exams, including the UPSC.

Rs 3,400 crore projects cleared; Yettinahole updates

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah said the state had discussed and approved projects worth Rs 3,400 crore across various sectors.

He dismissed BJP’s claims that the Congress government lacked funds. “BJP says there is no money. I am showing them where the money is going,” he said. The Yettinahole drinking water project also came up for review. Siddaramaiah said:

Total revised cost: Rs 23,251 crore

Spent so far: Rs 17,147 crore

Remaining: Rs 6,103 crore

The government aims to complete the project in two years, ensuring water for districts like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Hassan.

He said that 50% of lakes in the region would be filled through the project, which is currently 82-85% complete along the Gravity Main Canal.

