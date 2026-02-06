Around 30 passengers had a narrow escape after a private bus hit an electric pole and caught fire on the Bengaluru–Tumakuru Highway near Nelamangala in the early hours of Friday. Police have launched an investigation.

Around 30 passengers had a miraculous escape after a private bus rammed into an electric pole and burst into flames on the Bengaluru–Tumakuru National Highway (NH-48) during the early hours of Friday. The incident occurred near Indiranagar Colony at Hanumanthapura Gate in Nelamangala taluk, triggering panic among passengers as the vehicle was engulfed by fire within minutes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accident Occurs During Early Morning Hours

According to police, the mishap took place between 1.30 am and 1.45 am. The bus, operated by Sanjana Travels and bearing registration number KA-01-AS-7740, was travelling from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi at the time of the accident. Preliminary investigations suggest that ongoing road construction on the highway may have contributed to the incident.

Driver Loses Control, Bus Hits Electric Pole

Police said the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which mounted the footpath and crashed into an electric pole installed by BESCOM. The impact caused the bus to tilt to one side. Sensing imminent danger, the driver, cleaner, and passengers acted swiftly and evacuated the bus moments before it caught fire.

Power Cut Prevents Major Tragedy

Shortly after the evacuation, the bus caught fire and the flames spread rapidly, completely gutting the vehicle. Officials said the power supply in the area was temporarily cut off and restored only after all passengers had exited safely. Police noted that the brief disruption in power supply played a crucial role in preventing a major tragedy.

Belongings Destroyed, Probe Under Way

While all passengers escaped with only minor injuries, many were left devastated as their luggage stored in the bus compartment was destroyed in the blaze. Several passengers were seen breaking down after losing their valuables. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire using a water tanker.

Personnel from Thyamagondlu police station and the Nelamangala Traffic Police cleared traffic and secured the area. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.