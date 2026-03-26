Bengaluru’s Marathahalli Bridge will be closed from 27–29 March for metro construction. Commuters on Outer Ring Road and towards Whitefield must follow diversion routes. Authorities advise planning travel in advance to avoid delays during the three-day closure.

Bengaluru commuters are set to face significant traffic disruptions as the city’s Marathahalli bridge will be closed to all vehicles for three days, from Friday, 27 March, to Sunday, 29 March. The closure forms part of the ongoing Bengaluru Metro Phase-2A (Blue Line) project, which aims to connect Central Silk Board to K R Puram, covering 19.75 kilometres with 13 elevated stations. The Marathahalli bridge, a key junction along this route, will be inaccessible, and motorists are advised to plan alternative routes in advance to avoid delays.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Traffic authorities have issued detailed diversion plans to ensure smooth vehicular movement, particularly for commuters travelling along Outer Ring Road and towards Whitefield. Officials have urged the public to remain patient and adhere to the prescribed detours during this temporary disruption.

Metro Construction Necessitates Temporary Bridge Closure

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is conducting construction work on the Marathahalli bridge as part of the Phase-2A expansion. The temporary closure has been mandated to allow construction crews to carry out essential work safely and efficiently.

“In view of metro work by BMRCL within the jurisdiction of HAL Airport Traffic Police Station, all vehicular movement on Marathahalli Bridge will be prohibited for three days starting 27 March, to ensure smooth traffic flow,” said Sahil Bagla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Commuters Advised to Follow Diversion Routes

The bridge closure will impact all vehicles travelling from HAL towards Varthur/Whitefield and vice versa. To minimise congestion, the traffic police have issued the following alternative routes:

From HAL to Varthur/Whitefield:

Travel along Varthur Main Road Turn left at Doddanekundi Junction Continue to Kartik Nagar Junction and access Outer Ring Road. Take a U-turn under Doddanekundi Flyover Continue via Alpine Eco Road, Anjaneya Junction, Kundalahalli Main Road, and Graphite Road to reach Whitefield or Varthur.

From Varthur/Whitefield to HAL:

Travel along Varthur Main Road Turn right at Kundalahalli Junction and continue on Kundalahalli Main Road Take a left onto Alpine Eco Road, then onto Outer Ring Road Turn right at Kartik Nagar Junction, continue via Doddanekundi Main Road Turn right onto Varthur Main Road to reach HAL.

Alternate Route:

Via Vibgyor Junction, Vibgyor School Road, Balagere Main Road, Kadubeesanahalli Junction, and Outer Ring Road

Authorities Urge Commuters to Plan Ahead

Traffic authorities have cautioned motorists to expect delays during the three-day closure. Drivers are encouraged to follow the diversion routes carefully and allow additional travel time. Officials have also requested commuters to exercise patience, adhere to traffic signals, and maintain safe driving practices while navigating the affected areas.