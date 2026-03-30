Three traffic police officers from Bengaluru’s High Grounds station have been suspended for turning off body-worn cameras and collecting bribes from motorists. An internal probe followed multiple public complaints about corruption and harassment.

In a significant disciplinary action, three traffic policemen attached to the High Grounds Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru have been suspended for allegedly accepting bribes from motorists and neglecting their duties. The move follows multiple public complaints and an internal inquiry that uncovered misconduct, raising fresh concerns about accountability and transparency within the traffic police system.

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Who Are the Suspended Officers?

The suspension order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West) Anup Shetty. The officers suspended are Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh and constables Prashanth and Sadik.

What Exactly Happened?

According to reports, several complaints were received alleging that the officers were harassing motorists without valid reasons near Chalukya Circle, a busy junction in the city. It is alleged that the policemen deliberately switched off their body-worn cameras before accepting bribes from traffic violators. These cameras are mandatory for traffic personnel on duty to ensure transparency and accountability.

Public Complaints Led to Probe

Following repeated complaints from the public, the department initiated an internal inquiry. The investigation reportedly found the officers guilty of dereliction of duty and involvement in corrupt practices. Based on the findings, disciplinary action was taken, leading to their suspension.

Constable Sadik’s Past Record

One of the suspended officers, Constable Sadik, is reported to have a history of similar misconduct. He was previously suspended in connection with a bribery case during his posting at the Vijayanagar Traffic Police Station. Despite being transferred to High Grounds, he allegedly continued the same practices.

A Strong Message from the Department

The Bengaluru Traffic Police had introduced body-worn cameras to enhance transparency and curb corruption. Officials stated that the latest action sends a strong message against the misuse of authority and attempts to evade accountability. Senior officers have also urged citizens to report any instances of harassment or bribery by police personnel.