Bengaluru: Three arrested for aiding Chinese cyber fraud network; FIR registered

The Bengaluru Central Division CEN police arrested three individuals for aiding Chinese nationals in cyber fraud. The accused set up a fake company, opened multiple bank accounts, and received cryptocurrency commissions for laundering money. The investigation uncovered ties to a broader fraud network.

The case came to light when a private company employee filed a complaint, stating she was duped into investing in an online scheme. The victim initially got acquainted with a woman named Divya Ashok through Telegram, who claimed she could earn between ₹500 to ₹4,000 per day by completing tasks. Enticed by the offer, the victim transferred ₹2.69 lakh to a specified account in multiple transactions.

Later, when she tried to withdraw her investment, the scammers demanded an additional ₹4.85 lakh, claiming it would unlock ₹12.32 lakh in returns. Sensing foul play, the victim approached the police and complained.

The police, led by CEN Inspector Suresh, traced the fraudsters through the money transfer network. During the probe, it was discovered that the accused had set up a fake company named 'Debanshi Enterprises' in Marathahalli about six months ago. This company was used to open over 10 bank accounts, which were later sold to Chinese cyber fraudsters via Telegram.

In exchange, the accused received commissions in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Officials revealed that the fraudsters were illegally receiving up to 10% of the laundered money in the form of USDT (a type of stablecoin) and splitting the profits.



To facilitate their fraudulent activities, the accused created a shell company claiming to provide stock market investment advice. This allowed them to open multiple bank accounts easily. The investigation found that these accounts were then used to transfer funds to Chinese nationals involved in cyber scams.

Chinese nationals reportedly lured the three accused into their network through social media. They set up the fake company as a front to recruit locals, offering lucrative commissions for their assistance. Evidence obtained by investigators shows money transfers to accounts associated with the Chinese fraudsters and payments to the accused in return.

