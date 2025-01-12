Scam ALERT! Bihar gang dupes men with fake pregnancy job offers, lures them with Rs 5 to 10 lakh promise

In a bizarre and alarming scam, a gang in Bihar has been duping young men by offering them lucrative payments to impregnate "helpless" women. The scheme, however, turned out to be a web of lies, leaving victims with empty wallets and no payouts.

The suspects, identified as Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar, and Rahul Kumar, were arrested by Nawada police following a complaint filed at the Cyber Police Station. Authorities recovered six mobile phones from the suspects, believed to be part of a larger criminal network operating out of Kauara village under the jurisdiction of Nadriganj police station.

According to Nawada DSP (Headquarters) Imran Parwej, the fraudsters used social media advertisements to lure young men into their scam. They promised a substantial sum of Rs 5 to 10 lakh for impregnating childless women. Even if the attempts failed, the victims were promised Rs 50,000 as compensation. The scheme was marketed through an 'All India Pregnant Job Service' website, where personal information, including PAN and Aadhaar card details, was initially collected.

"This was a highly sophisticated fraud," said DSP Parwej. "They used the website to attract potential victims by offering them large sums for impregnating women who could not conceive. The criminals promised a fixed payment even if their efforts proved unsuccessful."

This arrest follows a similar scam uncovered in 2023 in Nawada district, where the fraudsters had been offering up to Rs 13 lakh for impregnating women. In that scheme, victims were required to pay a registration fee of Rs 799, after which they were shown photos of women to choose from. They were then asked to pay a security deposit, which varied depending on the woman’s appearance, with higher amounts requested for more attractive women.

