Scam ALERT! Bihar gang dupes men with fake pregnancy job offers, lures them with Rs 5 to 10 lakh promise

In a bizarre and alarming scam, a gang in Bihar has been duping young men by offering them lucrative payments to impregnate "helpless" women. The scheme, however, turned out to be a web of lies, leaving victims with empty wallets and no payouts.

Scam ALERT! Bihar gang dupes men with fake pregnancy job offers, lures them with Rs 5 to 10 lakh promise snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

In a bizarre and alarming scam, a gang in Bihar has been duping young men by offering them lucrative payments to impregnate "helpless" women. The scheme, however, turned out to be a web of lies, leaving victims with empty wallets and no payouts.

The suspects, identified as Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar, and Rahul Kumar, were arrested by Nawada police following a complaint filed at the Cyber Police Station. Authorities recovered six mobile phones from the suspects, believed to be part of a larger criminal network operating out of Kauara village under the jurisdiction of Nadriganj police station.

Also read: Nagpur psychologist arrested for sexually exploiting, blackmailing over 50 students for 15 years

According to Nawada DSP (Headquarters) Imran Parwej, the fraudsters used social media advertisements to lure young men into their scam. They promised a substantial sum of Rs 5 to 10 lakh for impregnating childless women. Even if the attempts failed, the victims were promised Rs 50,000 as compensation. The scheme was marketed through an 'All India Pregnant Job Service' website, where personal information, including PAN and Aadhaar card details, was initially collected.

"This was a highly sophisticated fraud," said DSP Parwej. "They used the website to attract potential victims by offering them large sums for impregnating women who could not conceive. The criminals promised a fixed payment even if their efforts proved unsuccessful."

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Grandmother, 3-year-old girl killed in sleep as 'insult' over parents' elopement 10 years ago

This arrest follows a similar scam uncovered in 2023 in Nawada district, where the fraudsters had been offering up to Rs 13 lakh for impregnating women. In that scheme, victims were required to pay a registration fee of Rs 799, after which they were shown photos of women to choose from. They were then asked to pay a security deposit, which varied depending on the woman’s appearance, with higher amounts requested for more attractive women.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift vkp

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation snt

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration snt

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration

Nagpur psychologist arrested for sexually exploiting, blackmailing over 50 students for 15 years vkp

Nagpur psychologist arrested for sexually exploiting, blackmailing over 50 students for 15 years

Recent Stories

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift vkp

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift

Indias most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman ATG

India's most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know NTI

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation snt

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon