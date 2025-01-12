Shop owners, beware: Fraudsters are swapping QR codes to steal money

Merchants and customers are being impacted by a QR code swapping scam. Fraudsters are switching QR codes at shops and petrol pumps, diverting payments to their accounts.

Fraudulent activities are seeing a disturbing rise in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. Four days after a Rs 40,000 theft through ATM card swapping, online payments are now targeted.

Unsuspecting customers' payments were diverted to fraudsters' accounts. CCTV footage revealed two masked individuals carrying out the scam.

The scam isn't limited to shops; petrol pumps were also targeted. Small vendors like biryani seller Abid Ali weren't spared either.

Customers paid using the swapped QR code at Ali's stall. Later, he found no money in his account and discovered another person's name linked to the QR code.

The scam caused him a loss of around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. It's crucial to regularly check your QR code after displaying it.

