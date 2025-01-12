Shop owners, beware: Fraudsters are swapping QR codes to steal money

Merchants and customers are being impacted by a QR code swapping scam. Fraudsters are switching QR codes at shops and petrol pumps, diverting payments to their accounts.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 12:11 PM IST

QR Code Scam in Shops

Fraudulent activities are seeing a disturbing rise in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. Four days after a Rs 40,000 theft through ATM card swapping, online payments are now targeted.

article_image2

QR Code Scam

Unsuspecting customers' payments were diverted to fraudsters' accounts. CCTV footage revealed two masked individuals carrying out the scam.

article_image3

QR Code Scams

The scam isn't limited to shops; petrol pumps were also targeted. Small vendors like biryani seller Abid Ali weren't spared either.

article_image4

Scam at a Shop

Customers paid using the swapped QR code at Ali's stall. Later, he found no money in his account and discovered another person's name linked to the QR code.

article_image5

Fake QR Code

The scam caused him a loss of around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. It's crucial to regularly check your QR code after displaying it.

