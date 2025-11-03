A Bengaluru software engineer lost over ₹30 lakh in a matrimonial scam after being duped by a fraudster posing as an NRI groom. The cybercriminals tricked her with fake courier and tax demands before vanishing. Police are investigating.

Bengaluru: In a shocking case of online deception, a 34-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru lost over ₹30 lakh to cybercriminals while searching for a life partner on a matrimonial website. What began as a hopeful quest for companionship quickly turned into a nightmare, as fraudsters posing as an NRI groom manipulated her emotions and finances over several weeks before disappearing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fake Profile Promising Marriage

According to the complaint filed by Pallavi (name changed), a resident of Banaswadi, she came across a profile named Jayesh on a matrimonial portal on October 28. Introducing himself as an Anglo-Indian residing in Canada with family in the United Kingdom, Jayesh claimed to work for a reputed multinational company.

He expressed a desire to marry an Indian woman and settle permanently in India. Over several phone calls and chats, Jayesh won her trust, promising to visit India soon to meet her family and finalise their marriage plans. Believing his assurances, Pallavi deleted her account from the matrimonial site to focus on their supposed relationship.

Fraudsters Use Fake Courier to Lure Victim

Jayesh told her he would be relocating to India and wanted to send his belongings and a few gifts in advance. Soon after, Pallavi received calls from individuals posing as representatives of a logistics company named Inter Air Delivery Centre.

The callers informed her that a parcel addressed to her had arrived in India and demanded ₹37,000 as clearance fees. Trusting Jayesh, she transferred the money to the bank account provided by the so-called agents.

Fraudsters Demand More Money

Shortly thereafter, she was told that the parcel contained US$1 lakh in cash and a US$2 lakh cheque, which required additional payments for tax, insurance, and IMF (International Monetary Fund) clearance. Between September 29 and October 28, Pallavi transferred a total of ₹30.2 lakh across several transactions to various accounts as instructed by the fraudsters.

Whenever she raised concerns, Jayesh reassured her that the payments were necessary and promised to reimburse her upon his arrival in India.

Suspicions Arise As Demands Escalate

When the fraudsters demanded another ₹14.7 lakh, Pallavi grew suspicious. Her repeated requests for a video call were ignored, with Jayesh offering excuses and continuing to communicate only through voice calls. He had earlier sent photographs to maintain the illusion of authenticity.

Sensing something was wrong, she confronted him, after which his profile vanished from the matrimonial website, confirming her fears that she had been duped.

Complaint Filed; Investigation Underway

Realising the extent of the fraud, Pallavi approached the police and lodged a formal complaint. She submitted chat transcripts, call logs, bank transaction records, and payment receipts as evidence.

Police sources said efforts are underway to trace and freeze the accounts used by the fraudsters. Investigators believe the scamsters operated as part of an organised cybercrime network targeting individuals on matrimonial sites.

Rising Cases of Matrimonial Scams

Cybercrime officers have urged people to remain cautious while using matrimonial or dating platforms, stressing the need for identity verification and in-person meetings before sharing personal or financial information.

Such scams have seen a sharp rise in recent years, with fraudsters exploiting emotional vulnerability and trust to siphon off large sums of money from unsuspecting victims.