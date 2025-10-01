A Bengaluru techie’s breakfast run at Davangere Benne Dose went viral after witnessing the cook work through injury. The story highlights worker hardship in the unorganised sector and reminds us to show kindness and empathy to those serving us daily.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru techie’s Reddit post has gone viral after a seemingly ordinary breakfast outing turned into a moment of deep reflection.

Sharing the experience, the user wrote: “So today breakfast at home got delayed because of a puja. My stomach wasn’t ready for spiritual fasting, so I decided to step out and grab a parcel from Davangere Benne Dose. Place was packed as usual, I was standing in line, half cranky, half excited for that butter dosa ”

It was then the user noticed something unusual about the man working the hot tawa.

Cook Works Through Injury

The user recalled: “The guy making dosas was really quick... pouring batter, flipping, sliding them onto plates but suddenly, in between, he put his hand on his leg. I thought it was just a quick itch, but then I saw his lower leg was wrapped in a crepe bandage.”

What hit hardest was the resilience of the cook. “Here I was standing comfortably, just waiting to eat, and this man was literally working through an injury, standing in front of a hot tawa on a Sunday morning. If I twist my ankle, I’ll probably milk it for sympathy, order Swiggy, and rest like I just survived a war. But this guy? He didn’t even slow down. Just kept going flipping dosa after dosa like it was nothing,” the user added.

A Harsh Reality Check

The encounter made the techie reflect on the struggles of workers in the unorganised sector: “How many people around us do this? Work through pain, exhaustion, sickness not because they want to, but because they have to. Because money doesn’t wait for your leg to heal.”

While the dosa craving was satisfied, the taste carried a deeper meaning. “It was one of those moments where your food craving suddenly mixes with guilt. I did get my dosa, but the taste came with a heavy dose of reality check.”

The post ended with a heartfelt reminder: “Be kind to the people who serve you. You never know what battle they’re fighting behind the counter.”

Users React To The Viral Story

"Honestly for me it's a story of how employees are treated, especially in an unorganized sector with no provisions of sick leaves and other benefits."

"It costs zero to be kind. I woke up to this post and got to know kindness prevails. Thanks for writing this, you are kind."

"Wow! Indeed a food for a thought!"

"Most of the time they can't afford the leave, rest is maybe we don't deserve the rest and keep hustling. I myself am guilty of working through period cramps."

"We need to be more empathetic towards the unorganised working sector. Cook wants to celebrate Durga Puja, house help want to visit their hometown, please let them be and don't cut their salaries."