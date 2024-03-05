Bengaluru shocker! Wife stabs husband in sleep for not giving her ‘wedding anniversary’ present

In Bengaluru's tech corridor, a wife allegedly stabbed her husband, Kiran, for not receiving an anniversary gift. Kiran, 37, sustained injuries but survived. The incident stemmed from his failure to gift due to his grandfather's passing. Sandhya, 35, faces charges but the police are giving the couple time to resolve the issue.

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's tech corridor, a wife has reportedly stabbed her husband after failing to present her with an anniversary gift. The incident unfolded in the early hours of February 27, when 37-year-old Kiran, a private firm employee, was asleep in their home.

Reports from the Bellandur police station indicate that Kiran's wife, 35-year-old Sandhya, allegedly became enraged over not receiving a gift on their wedding anniversary. In a fit of anger, she reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kiran while he slept.



Fortunately, Kiran managed to fend off the attack, sustaining injuries to his hand in the process. With the help of neighbours, he sought medical attention, prompting the police to be notified of the incident. Following an initial investigation, authorities revealed that Kiran had failed to present Sandhya with a gift on their anniversary due to his grandfather's recent passing. This exacerbated Sandhya's frustration, leading to the violent outburst, according to the TOI report.



A senior officer stated, "The case was registered against Sandhya on March 1, and she was questioned. Since it is a family matter, we have given the couple time to discuss the issue and get back to us." Kiran expressed his desire for Sandhya to undergo counselling, citing her apparent disturbance over personal matters. Doctors who treated Kiran submitted a medico-legal report to the police regarding his injuries.