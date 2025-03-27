user
user icon

Salman Khan’s Rs 61 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi watch steals the spotlight, Fans react

Salman Khan wore a Ram Mandir watch, the price of which will blow your mind! Bhaijaan will be seen with South Indian stars in 'Sikandar'. Know the full news!

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Salman Khan Ram Janmabhoomi Watch Price: The countdown to the release of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' has begun. This film is coming to the big screen on March 30. Before that, superstar Salman Khan is in discussion because of his precious watch. Just before the release of 'Sikandar', Salman Khan was seen wearing a watch, the dial of which shows pictures of Ram Janmabhoomi and Hindu deities. The belt of this watch is saffron in color, which looks very beautiful on Salman's wrist. This Ram Mandir watch can be seen on Salman Khan's wrist in his latest pictures, which the 'Sikandar' star himself has shared on social media.

article_image2

Salman Khan Wears Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Watch

While sharing his pictures, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "See you in theaters on March 30." After seeing Salman's post, people's attention is immediately going to his watch and they are reacting in different ways. Many internet users have showered love on Salman by sharing red heart emojis, while there are also many fanatics who are trolling him. For example, an internet user wrote, "Brother, today you are looking like a duplicate Salman Khan for the first time." One user wrote, "The level of approaching Hindus to watch your film." One user commented, "Salman Khan wore Ram Mandir edition watch. That too in the month of Ramzan."


article_image3

Price of Salman Khan's Ram Mandir Watch

The watch that Salman Khan is wearing is the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2 watch. The price of this watch is stated to be ₹34 lakh on the company's official website. By wearing this watch, Salman Khan has tried to give a message to society that he has equal faith in all religions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nushrratt Bharuccha calls for conscious fashion choices, emphasizing sustainability NTI

Nushrratt Bharuccha calls for conscious fashion choices, emphasizing sustainability

Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun of cheating, mistreatment, betrayal; deets inside MEG

Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun of cheating, mistreatment, betrayal; deets inside

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign NTI

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details NTI

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stab attack: 'We are grateful,' actress reveals MEG

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stab attack: 'We are grateful,' actress reveals

Recent Stories

Gluten-Free breakfast: Poha recipe explained with benefits MEG

Gluten-Free breakfast: Poha recipe explained with benefits

L2: Empuraan LEAKED: Mohanlal's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites - Details inside NTI

L2: Empuraan LEAKED: Mohanlal's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites – Details inside

Defence Ministry inks 3 contracts for NAMIS tracked version, light vehicles worth Rs 2,500 crore ddr

Defence Ministry inks 3 contracts for NAMIS tracked version, light vehicles worth Rs 2,500 crore

Good news for Shreyas Iyer: Stat batter likely to regain BCCI central contract, Ishan Kishan's fate uncertain snt

Good news for Shreyas Iyer: Star batter likely to regain BCCI central contract, Ishan Kishan's fate uncertain

7 Relationship tips to keep your marriage strong, loving, and happy NTI

7 Relationship tips to keep your marriage strong, loving, and happy

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon