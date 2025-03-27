Salman Khan’s Rs 61 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi watch steals the spotlight, Fans react

Read Full Gallery

Salman Khan wore a Ram Mandir watch, the price of which will blow your mind! Bhaijaan will be seen with South Indian stars in 'Sikandar'. Know the full news!

Salman Khan Ram Janmabhoomi Watch Price: The countdown to the release of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' has begun. This film is coming to the big screen on March 30. Before that, superstar Salman Khan is in discussion because of his precious watch. Just before the release of 'Sikandar', Salman Khan was seen wearing a watch, the dial of which shows pictures of Ram Janmabhoomi and Hindu deities. The belt of this watch is saffron in color, which looks very beautiful on Salman's wrist. This Ram Mandir watch can be seen on Salman Khan's wrist in his latest pictures, which the 'Sikandar' star himself has shared on social media.

Salman Khan Wears Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Watch While sharing his pictures, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "See you in theaters on March 30." After seeing Salman's post, people's attention is immediately going to his watch and they are reacting in different ways. Many internet users have showered love on Salman by sharing red heart emojis, while there are also many fanatics who are trolling him. For example, an internet user wrote, "Brother, today you are looking like a duplicate Salman Khan for the first time." One user wrote, "The level of approaching Hindus to watch your film." One user commented, "Salman Khan wore Ram Mandir edition watch. That too in the month of Ramzan."

Price of Salman Khan's Ram Mandir Watch The watch that Salman Khan is wearing is the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2 watch. The price of this watch is stated to be ₹34 lakh on the company's official website. By wearing this watch, Salman Khan has tried to give a message to society that he has equal faith in all religions.

