Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested

A constable and another man have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping a minor girl, with the constable using his position to gain her trust.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have made two arrests in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl who had previously been a victim of sexual assault. One of the accused is Arun Thonepa, a constable attached to the Bommanahalli police station. The other accused is Vivek, also known as Vicky, who is alleged to have befriended the minor girl and gained her trust by promising to marry her. However, Vivek, who is already married, allegedly took advantage of the girl's vulnerability and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

In December, a disturbing incident unfolded when Constable Arun allegedly lured the teenage survivor to a hotel under the guise of offering assistance. Prior to this, the teenager had been befriended by Vicky, who reportedly exploited her trust by making false promises of marriage, leading to her sexual assault and physical harm.

The survivor's mother subsequently filed a police complaint at the Bommanahalli station, but in a shocking turn of events, Constable Arun allegedly established a connection with the accused, Vicky.

Arun had gained the girl's trust by promising to help her and secure employment, but instead, he allegedly drugged and assaulted her at a hotel. He also intimidated her by threatening to share private videos if she revealed the incident. Both accused have been charged under relevant laws and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Kerala HORROR! 23-year-old man hacks five to death in Thiruvananthapuram; surrenders to police

Latest Videos