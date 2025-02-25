Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested

A constable and another man have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping a minor girl, with the constable using his position to gain her trust.
 

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 7:35 AM IST

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have made two arrests in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl who had previously been a victim of sexual assault. One of the accused is Arun Thonepa, a constable attached to the Bommanahalli police station. The other accused is Vivek, also known as Vicky, who is alleged to have befriended the minor girl and gained her trust by promising to marry her. However, Vivek, who is already married, allegedly took advantage of the girl's vulnerability and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

In December, a disturbing incident unfolded when Constable Arun allegedly lured the teenage survivor to a hotel under the guise of offering assistance. Prior to this, the teenager had been befriended by Vicky, who reportedly exploited her trust by making false promises of marriage, leading to her sexual assault and physical harm. 

The survivor's mother subsequently filed a police complaint at the Bommanahalli station, but in a shocking turn of events, Constable Arun allegedly established a connection with the accused, Vicky.

Arun had gained the girl's trust by promising to help her and secure employment, but instead, he allegedly drugged and assaulted her at a hotel. He also intimidated her by threatening to share private videos if she revealed the incident. Both accused have been charged under relevant laws and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Kerala HORROR! 23-year-old man hacks five to death in Thiruvananthapuram; surrenders to police

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru man sets cars on fire after breakup, police launch manhunt vkp

Bengaluru man sets cars on fire after breakup, police launch manhunt

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost vkp

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost

Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner anr

Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as KSRTC bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO anr

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO

Bengaluru gangrape in koramangala hotel terrace: Woman forced to consume alcohol before sexual assault; more details emerge anr

Bengaluru gangrape: Woman forced to consume alcohol before sexual assault; More shocking details emerge

Recent Stories

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download iwh

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download

Hims & Hers Stock Sinks After-Hours As Weight-Loss Roadmap Gets Clouded — Retail Pounces On The Dip

Hims & Hers Stock Sinks After-Hours As Weight-Loss Roadmap Gets Clouded — Retail Pounces On The Dip

Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition anr

Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury HRD

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury

Maha Shivratri 2025: 4 powerful mantras to overcome the fear of Death ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: 4 powerful mantras to overcome the fear of Death

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon