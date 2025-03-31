user
UPS Stock Extends Decline Amid Tariff Uncertainties, Retail Sees More Downside On Weak Demand Outlook

One retail trader said even if tariffs “go light” and the earnings call shows growth, the rest of 2025 seems “wildly bearish.”

Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

United Parcel Service (UPS) stock has fallen 5.2% over the past week amid concerns over demand due to tariff uncertainties.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to impose tariffs on all countries on Wednesday, which he has dubbed America’s “Liberation Day.” Trump has already slapped tariffs on autos, steel, aluminum, and all imports from China.

According to a Stocktwits poll, 45% of respondents said that the stock has more downside ahead due to weak demand, 14% said they are going to stay away from it, and 41% believed that it might bounce back again.

Stocktwits Poll On UPS

One retail trader warned others that the stock would be the first to be impacted by tariffs.

Another retail trader said even if tariffs “go light” and the earnings call reports on older data to show growth, the rest of 2025 seems “wildly bearish.”

Last week, BofA Global Research cut the price target for the stock to $129 from $133.

According to TheFly, the brokerage also slashed its first quarter 2025 earnings per share estimates by 15%, to $1.31 from $1.55, due to weaker demand from tariff uncertainty and winter weather.

As per FinChat data, the stock has a consensus price target of $132.56.

In January, UPS forecasted its annual revenue below Wall Street’s estimates after an agreement in principle with Amazon, its largest customer, to lower delivery volume by more than 50% by the second half of 2026.

The parcel delivery firm is scheduled to report its results on April 29.

UPS shares have fallen 13.7% year-to-date (YTD).

