Around 40 Bengaluru schools received a chilling bomb threat email on Friday, triggering panic. The sender, calling himself "Roadkill", claimed to have planted explosives and expressed suicidal intent. No bombs were found.

Bengaluru: A disturbing email claiming to have planted bombs in nearly 40 schools across Bengaluru sent shockwaves on Friday morning, not only due to the threat but also the sender's graphic and violent language that reflected deep mental distress and anger.

Threat Sent From Anonymous Email ID

The email, reportedly sent from the ID roadkill333@atomicmail.io around 7:24 AM, bore the subject line: “Bombs inside the school.” The sender identified himself as “Roadkill” and said multiple explosives (Trinitrotoluene) were "skilfully hidden in black plastic bags" inside classrooms.

What followed was a terrifying message, filled with violent imagery and suicidal ideation.

“I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.”

Anger Directed at Mental Health System

The email further revealed the sender’s anger toward the mental health system, hinting at a personal crisis:

“You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans... I am living proof that they do not [help]. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me.”

In a chilling finale, the sender claimed he would end his own life after witnessing the imagined carnage and urged recipients to share the email with the media.

Police Treating Message as Serious Threat

Police have launched a probe, treating the situation with utmost seriousness, even though no explosives were found as of Friday afternoon. Cybercrime experts are working to trace the origin of the email.

A senior officer told reporters, “The psychological tone of the message is deeply concerning. Whether or not it’s a hoax, we’re treating it as a credible threat until verified.”

The principal of St Germain Academy told the media that police had completed their inspection and confirmed no threat was found. "Exams are proceeding as scheduled. There is no cause for concern," he assured.