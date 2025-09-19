A Bengaluru school van got stuck in an open drain on Panathur-Bellandur road, raising safety concerns. Locals blame civic negligence as potholes and poor road conditions continue to endanger students and commuters.

Bengaluru: In yet another alarming display of Bengaluru’s persistent civic problems, a school minivan carrying students got stuck in an open drain on Panathur-Bellandur road this morning. The incident has once again raised concerns over the city’s poor road conditions and the safety of children commuting to school.

Videos circulating on social media show one of the vehicle’s tyres trapped in the drain while students remained inside the minivan. No injuries were reported, but the incident has sparked widespread concern among parents and residents alike. The school administration has launched an investigation to determine if the driver was at fault.

Incident Details And Recent School Bus Scare

Last week, another frightening incident occurred when a school bus carrying about 20 students nearly toppled after slipping into slushy, pothole-ridden terrain on Balagere Main Road. Dashboard camera footage captured the bus driver attempting to overtake another school bus from the left.

In the process, the vehicle veered slightly off the road, causing one of its tyres to sink into the soft ground. The bus tilted dangerously to one side but did not overturn. Locals immediately rushed to the scene and helped open the emergency exit, safely evacuating all the students on board. Fortunately, neither the students nor the driver sustained any injuries.

Residents Raise Concerns Over Road Safety

Locals expressed frustration over the persistent potholes and unsafe roads, highlighting the ongoing public dissatisfaction with the administration’s failure to maintain basic infrastructure. Many have voiced concerns about the safety of children and commuters navigating the city’s deteriorating streets.

DK Shivakumar Addresses Bengaluru Pothole Crisis

When asked about why the pothole problem continues despite spending thousands of crores, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded, “We have given a deadline and allocated responsibilities to officials. There have been many potholes around Vidhana Souda due to overnight rains yesterday, and it is natural. We are working to fix this issue. The issue will not be resolved just because some people tweet about it and some people issue media statements.”

He further assured that Bengaluru’s rapid growth is being managed, and the Karnataka government will take steps to ensure no IT companies leave the city due to infrastructure-related issues.