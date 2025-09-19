Bengaluru civic officials have halted all road-digging works and ordered urgent pothole repairs, stormwater drain upgrades, and traffic easing measures on ORR, including new entry/exit points and junction improvements.

Bengaluru: In a coordinated push to address the city’s worsening road conditions and crippling traffic congestion, senior civic officials and state administrators issued a series of strict directives on Thursday. The drive included joint inspections along the critical Outer Ring Road (ORR), emergency repair orders for key junctions, a halt on all fresh road-digging projects, and even a city-wide cleanliness initiative. With pothole-filled roads, unfinished Metro works, and traffic snarls becoming a daily nightmare for commuters, the focus is now on rapid restoration of damaged stretches and smoother mobility across Bengaluru.

Joint Inspection Along Outer Ring Road

Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary for Urban Development Tushar Giri Nath inspected the ORR stretch from Silk Board to Hebbal, accompanied by senior officials from multiple departments.

Key Directions Issued To Ease Traffic:

Fill potholes and repair damaged stretches.

Speed up white-topping works, especially around Agara Lake Road.

Design 20 new entry/exit points on ORR to cut congestion by 30–40%.

Explore a skywalk at Iblur Junction and a magic box underpass for smoother traffic.

Upgrade major junctions including Silk Board, Agara, Iblur, Bellandur, and Nagawara.

Ensure free flow near Metro works by removing unused barricades.

Install department name boards at all work sites (Metro, BWSSB, BESCOM, etc.).

Improve stormwater drains to prevent flooding during rains.

At Hosur Main Road near Shanthala Nagar, Giri Nath also called for the removal of barricades from completed Metro sections to allow vehicles to pass more freely.

Chief Commissioner Orders Emergency Repairs

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao issued instructions for urgent road repairs at Langford Road and Agara Junction flyover. He emphasised immediate and coordinated infrastructure upgrades across the city, with a special focus on the high-traffic ORR corridor.

West Zone Commissioner Inspects Kengeri Ward

Dr Rajendra KV, Commissioner of Bengaluru West City Corporation, visited the mustering center in Ward 159, Kengeri. He inspected roads and pedestrian pathways and directed officials to take corrective measures without delay. Joint Commissioner Arati Anand was also present during the inspection.

Central Commissioner Halts All Road-Digging Activities

In a decisive move, Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan ordered an immediate halt to all road-digging activities across city limits.

“No new permissions will be granted, and ongoing projects must be stopped until all previously dug-up roads are fully restored,” Cholan declared.

Cholan criticised BWSSB, BESCOM, and KPTCL, noting that while projects are completed, failure to restore roads has worsened traffic. To enforce accountability, the corporation will create a ward-wise list of dug-up roads with photographs. New approvals will only be given after repairs are verified, with nodal officers appointed to monitor the issue.

North Corporation Announces Mass Cleanliness Drive

North Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar announced a special cleanliness drive along the NH7 corridor, from Mekhri Circle to Yelahanka Air Force Station, on Sunday, September 21, starting at 5:30 am.

He also warned of disciplinary action against negligent officials in property tax collection.

“Show-cause notices will be issued to officers who fail to improve their performance within a week, and they will face disciplinary action,” Kumar said.

Kumar further inspected the stray dog neutering surgery center and the aggressive stray dog observation center.