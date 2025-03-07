Bengaluru's Electronic city flyover to remain closed at night for maintenance work

Read Full Article

BENGALURU: Commuters using the Electronics City elevated expressway will have to find alternative routes at night as authorities have announced its closure from 11 PM to 6 AM, starting March 5, until further notice.

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun maintenance work on the expressway connecting Silk Board Junction to Electronics City. Due to this, traffic will be restricted on both sides of the 9.98-km flyover during nighttime hours. However, the expressway will remain open for vehicles between 6 AM and 11 PM.

The flyover is crucial for thousands of commuters traveling between Bengaluru’s central areas and IT and manufacturing hubs. The authorities have urged travelers to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Those commuting at night should use alternative roads until the maintenance work is completed.





