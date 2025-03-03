Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

A 41-year-old marketing executive, Ashwin Kumar, was found dead inside his car near Tindlu, Bengaluru. Police suspect cardiac arrest. His family, unable to reach him, sought police help. Officers located him, broke the car window, and found him unresponsive. Forensic investigation is ongoing.

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

A 41-year-old marketing executive was found dead inside his car near Tindlu in North-East Bengaluru late on Saturday night. Police suspect that he may have died due to a cardiac arrest.  

The deceased, Ashwin Kumar, was a resident of Gokul Extension in Yeshwantpur and originally hailed from Ooty. According to a complaint filed by a family member, Kumar left his home around 9:30 AM in his Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex. While driving near Tindlu village, he pulled over and stopped his car on the roadside.  

Concerned about his whereabouts, his family members tried calling him multiple times. When he did not respond, they approached Kodigehalli police station for help. Police used mobile tower tracking to locate him and rushed to where they found Kumar inside his car. Despite knocking on the window, there was no response. Officers then broke open the car window to access the vehicle and found him dead.  

The Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team arrived at the location and collected forensic samples for further examination. The samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory, and the results are awaited.  

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru man compares Namma metro fare of Rs 180 to auto's Rs 210, sparks online debate vkp

Bengaluru man compares Namma metro fare of Rs 180 to auto's Rs 210, sparks online debate

Namma Metro services disrupted on Purple line due to technical glitch vkp

BREAKING: Namma Metro services disrupted on Purple line due to technical glitch

Masked gang loots Rs 30 lakh from Bengaluru ATM, blacks out CCTV cameras to evade capture ddr

Heist in 10 minutes: Masked gang loots Rs 30 lakh from Bengaluru ATM, blacks out CCTV cameras to evade capture

Scorching Summer ahead: IMD warns of extreme heatwaves in 15 states, including North Karnataka vkp

Scorching Summer ahead: IMD warns of extreme heatwaves in 15 states, including North Karnataka

Five family members die in devastating collision involving car and truck on pilgrimage route in Karnataka dmn

Five family members die in devastating collision involving car and truck on pilgrimage route in Karnataka

Recent Stories

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust vkp

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust

India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions anr

BREAKING: India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions

Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips! RBA

Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips!

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four anr

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four

Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera to compete against OnePlus 13 check India launch date and time gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

Recent Videos

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Video Icon
Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon