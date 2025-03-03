Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

A 41-year-old marketing executive, Ashwin Kumar, was found dead inside his car near Tindlu, Bengaluru. Police suspect cardiac arrest. His family, unable to reach him, sought police help. Officers located him, broke the car window, and found him unresponsive. Forensic investigation is ongoing.

The deceased, Ashwin Kumar, was a resident of Gokul Extension in Yeshwantpur and originally hailed from Ooty. According to a complaint filed by a family member, Kumar left his home around 9:30 AM in his Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex. While driving near Tindlu village, he pulled over and stopped his car on the roadside.

Concerned about his whereabouts, his family members tried calling him multiple times. When he did not respond, they approached Kodigehalli police station for help. Police used mobile tower tracking to locate him and rushed to where they found Kumar inside his car. Despite knocking on the window, there was no response. Officers then broke open the car window to access the vehicle and found him dead.

The Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team arrived at the location and collected forensic samples for further examination. The samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory, and the results are awaited.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

