BREAKING: Namma Metro services disrupted on Purple line due to technical glitch

Bengaluru: Train services on Namma Metro’s Purple Line were disrupted on Monday afternoon after a technical fault brought operations to a halt at Attiguppe Metro Station on Mysore Road. The incident occurred around noon, leaving passengers stranded and causing inconvenience to those commuting on the Majestic Line.

According to reports, a metro train came to an abrupt stop at Attiguppe station, leading to confusion and panic among commuters. Many passengers were seen waiting at the platform, uncertain about the delay, while others looked for alternative travel options.

With metro services affected, passengers experienced delays in reaching their destinations, leading to overcrowding at some stations along the route. Those relying on the metro for their daily commute, especially office-goers and students, faced difficulties due to the unexpected disruption.

Developing...

