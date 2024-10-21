Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru rains lash out city overnight: DC orders holiday for govt, pvt schools on Monday, October 21; Read

    In response to heavy rainfall, Bengaluru Urban District Collector Jagadeesha G declared a holiday for Anganwadi centres and schools on October 21, while higher education institutions remain open. The district has advised caution, urging safety measures in colleges and scheduling makeup classes for missed school hours.

    Bengaluru rains DC orders holiday for government and private schools today October 21 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 8:31 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

    In light of the continuous rainfall across Bengaluru, the District Collector has declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centres and private/aided primary and high schools in the city today, October 21. The order, issued by Bengaluru Urban District Collector Jagadeesha G, comes as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

    The announcement, which was made verbally due to the situation's urgency, applies to all schools in the district. However, no holiday has been declared for higher education institutions, including degree colleges, post-graduate centres, engineering colleges, ITIs, and other technical institutions, which will remain operational as per schedule.

    Jagadeesha G confirmed that an official order will follow soon, formalizing the closure of schools. To make up for the missed school hours, additional classes will be held on Saturdays or Sundays.

    In a general advisory, the district administration has instructed heads of colleges to avoid using any weak or dilapidated buildings for classes during this period. The management of institutions has been advised to ensure that their premises are in good condition to avoid accidents caused by heavy rains. Students and parents are also urged to stay clear of waterlogged and low-lying areas and ensure the safety of vehicles used for commuting to schools and colleges.

    The rains, which started early this morning, have disrupted normal life across the city, prompting the district administration to take swift action to prevent any risks to students and school staff.

    DC emphasized the importance of schools and colleges briefing students about handling emergencies related to natural disasters, ensuring that they are well-prepared in the event of any crisis.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Stones placed on railway tracks near Mangaluru raise suspicions of vandalism vkp

    Karnataka: Stones placed on railway tracks near Mangaluru raise suspicions of vandalism

    Bengaluru hotel owners mull price hike for Tea, Coffee by Rs 2 after Deepavali 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru hotel owners mull price hike for Tea, Coffee by Rs 2 after Deepavali 2024

    Bengaluru BMRCL extends deadline for public opinion metro fare hike October 28 majority oppose 20% hike vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL extends deadline for opinion on metro fare hike till Oct 28; Public opposes 20% hike

    TRAGIC! 19-year-old BBA student dies by suicide over bedsheet dispute in Bengaluru dmn

    TRAGIC! 19-year-old BBA student dies by suicide over bedsheet dispute in Bengaluru

    Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi reacts to MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    MUDA land scam: ‘Let’s wait for ED probe, there’s no urgency’, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    Recent Stories

    ALARMING! Excessive use of GPS might reduce environmental knowledge and sense of direction, study finds shk

    ALARMING! Excessive use of GPS might reduce environmental knowledge and sense of direction, study finds

    Warm reception awaits IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial rally at Gauhati University; check details anr

    Warm reception awaits IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial rally at Gauhati University; check details

    Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said

    9 stylish blouse designs for small bust RBA

    9 stylish blouse designs for small bust

    Karva Chauth Tragedy: Couple's suicide shocks Jaipur RBA

    Karva Chauth Tragedy: Couple's suicide shocks Jaipur

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon