Bengaluru rains lash out city overnight: DC orders holiday for govt, pvt schools on Monday, October 21; Read

In response to heavy rainfall, Bengaluru Urban District Collector Jagadeesha G declared a holiday for Anganwadi centres and schools on October 21, while higher education institutions remain open. The district has advised caution, urging safety measures in colleges and scheduling makeup classes for missed school hours.

In light of the continuous rainfall across Bengaluru, the District Collector has declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centres and private/aided primary and high schools in the city today, October 21. The order, issued by Bengaluru Urban District Collector Jagadeesha G, comes as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

The announcement, which was made verbally due to the situation's urgency, applies to all schools in the district. However, no holiday has been declared for higher education institutions, including degree colleges, post-graduate centres, engineering colleges, ITIs, and other technical institutions, which will remain operational as per schedule.

Jagadeesha G confirmed that an official order will follow soon, formalizing the closure of schools. To make up for the missed school hours, additional classes will be held on Saturdays or Sundays.

In a general advisory, the district administration has instructed heads of colleges to avoid using any weak or dilapidated buildings for classes during this period. The management of institutions has been advised to ensure that their premises are in good condition to avoid accidents caused by heavy rains. Students and parents are also urged to stay clear of waterlogged and low-lying areas and ensure the safety of vehicles used for commuting to schools and colleges.

The rains, which started early this morning, have disrupted normal life across the city, prompting the district administration to take swift action to prevent any risks to students and school staff.

DC emphasized the importance of schools and colleges briefing students about handling emergencies related to natural disasters, ensuring that they are well-prepared in the event of any crisis.

