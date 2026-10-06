Karnataka plans a new heliport in Kodagu to improve air connectivity and boost tourism. The greenfield facility in Chikkathur village will accommodate heavy helicopters, while new aviation projects are also planned in Hampi and Chikkamagaluru.

The Karnataka government is planning to strengthen air connectivity to some of the state's major tourist destinations by developing new aviation infrastructure in Kodagu, Hampi and Chikkamagaluru. As part of the plan, the state is preparing to develop a greenfield heliport in Kodagu, which is expected to provide tourists with a faster travel option to the popular hill district. The projects are aimed at improving regional connectivity and supporting tourism and local economic activity.

Greenfield Heliport Planned In Kodagu

The government plans to develop the new heliport on 7.2 acres of land in Chikkathur village of Kushalnagar taluk in Kodagu district. The Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) will oversee the project.

The proposed heliport is expected to make travel to Kodagu more convenient, particularly for tourists who currently have to undertake long road journeys. Kodagu does not currently have an airport, while Mangaluru International Airport is around 137 km from Madikeri. Mysuru and Kannur airports are among the other nearby air travel options.

Madikeri Heliport DPR To Be Updated

Engineers are designing the proposed Madikeri heliport to accommodate MI-172 or similar heavy helicopters. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Kodagu heliport has already been prepared.

The government has now asked consultants to review and update the DPR based on the latest Schedule of Rates. Authorities will also assess passenger demand before finalising the infrastructure requirements for the project.

The assessment will consider existing tourist footfall, passenger traffic, local business activity and future demand for helicopter services.

Heliports Planned In Hampi And Chikkamagaluru

The state government is also planning new aviation facilities in two other major tourist destinations.

Officials plan to develop a greenfield heliport on more than 10 acres of land near Kamalapur in Hampi, Vijayanagara district. Chikkamagaluru is set to get a larger facility, with the government planning an airstrip-cum-heliport on 137 acres of land.

The Chikkamagaluru project will include an airstrip, helicopter parking facilities and a dedicated passenger terminal. The terminal is planned to handle 20 arriving and 20 departing passengers at the same time.

Aviation Projects To Boost Tourism

Kodagu, Hampi and Chikkamagaluru attract thousands of visitors and are among Karnataka's major tourist destinations. The government aims to strengthen tourism and regional connectivity by improving air access to these locations.

However, the projects will require aviation, environmental and other statutory clearances before construction can begin.

The Central government is also promoting regional air connectivity through its Modified UDAN scheme. Under the scheme, the Centre plans to develop 100 airports and 200 modern helipads across the country.

Once implemented, the proposed aviation projects could provide a significant boost to tourism, local businesses and regional connectivity in Kodagu and other major tourist destinations across Karnataka.