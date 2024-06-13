Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: PSDs to be installed for Namma metro along Pink, Blue lines

    BMRCL awarded Alstom India an ₹802 crore contract for Bengaluru metro, installing Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) and CBTC signalling on Blue and Pink lines. Full-height PSDs enhance safety on the Pink line, while half-height at Airport City Station meets operational needs. New Operations Control Centers and 53 BEML trains aim to boost efficiency and safety.

    Bengaluru: PSDs to be installed for Namma metro along Pink, Blue lines vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    To enhance safety and curb the growing number of mishaps on Bengaluru metro trains, BMRCL has awarded a major contract to Alstom India for the installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs). Valued at approximately ₹802 crores, the project includes the installation of Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling systems and PSDs along the Blue and Pink lines.

    The contract mandates the installation of full-height PSDs at subway stations on the Pink line, ensuring passenger safety. Meanwhile, half-height PSDs will be installed at Airport City Station on the Blue Line, tailored to operational requirements.

    Bengaluru: Female passengers demand additional coach due to surge in sexual harassment cases on metro trains

    The Blue Line will see the establishment of an Operations Control Center at Baiyappanahalli, with a backup centre at Peenya. These centres will oversee the operation of 53 new trains manufactured by BEML, facilitating efficient train management across the route from Kempegowda International Airport to K.R.Puram.

    Highlighting the importance of safety measures, the decision to install PSDs comes amidst an increasing demand for enhanced safety features, particularly in light of recent incidents. The initiative aims not only to prevent unauthorized access to tracks but also to provide a secure commuting environment for passengers.

    34-year-old man attempts suicide at Hosahalli metro station in Bengaluru, service halted temporarily

    This comprehensive five-year project includes maintenance and staff training, crucial for the seamless operation of the CBTC signalling system and PSDs. The implementation is set to significantly enhance the metro's efficiency and safety standards, ensuring a reliable and secure travel experience for passengers.

    The initiative underscores Bengaluru Metro's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology for enhanced commuter safety and operational efficiency. With the installation of PSDs along key routes, Bengaluru Metro is poised to set new benchmarks in urban rail transport safety in India.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 3:16 PM IST
