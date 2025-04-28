Jog Falls will reopen to tourists from May 1 after a four-month development project. Entry restrictions were in place due to ongoing construction. Visitors can now enjoy the falls, but viewing time is limited to 2 hours.

Shivamogga: Entry to Jog Falls, which was temporarily restricted due to ongoing development work at the entrance, will reopen for tourists and the public from May 1. Located in Sagar Taluk of Shivamogga district, the world-famous Jog Falls will once again welcome visitors after four months of construction and upgrades.

Comprehensive development work is in progress to enhance basic amenities for tourists at Jog Falls. As part of this project, entry to the falls was restricted from January 1 to March 30 due to the construction of the main entrance. Key improvements, including a viewing tower, parking facilities, and an entrance gate, are being made to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Shivamogga District Collector Gurudatta Hegde announced that with the completion of the ongoing works, Jog Falls will reopen to the public on May 1. Initially, the entrance was closed from January 1 to March 15, but the closure was extended until April 30 due to incomplete work.

Entry Fee to Jog Falls:

Jog Falls, one of the highest waterfalls in India, attracts visitors, especially during the monsoon season when it displays its full splendour. Families particularly enjoy visiting during this time to witness the breathtaking view.

The entry fee to view Jog Falls is ₹20 per person.

Parking fees have been increased.

Visitors are now allowed to view the falls for a maximum of 2 hours, after which they must leave. Previously, tourists could spend several hours enjoying the view, but now the duration is limited.

Parking Fees: Bus – Rs. 20; Tempo Traveller, Mini Bus – Rs. 150; Auto Rickshaw – Rs. 40; Two-wheeler – Rs. 30; Foreign Tourists – Rs. 100; Students (6 to 16 years) – Rs. 10; Camera – Rs. 100; Drone Camera – Rs. 500.