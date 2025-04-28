A father in Raichur killed his 17-year-old daughter over her love affair and dumped her body into the Krishna River. The crime surfaced during a POCSO court hearing.

Raichur: A heartbreaking incident has come to light after seven months, where a father, enraged by his underage daughter's love for a neighbouring youth, killed her and threw her body into the Krishna River. The case surfaced during a court hearing of a POCSO case filed against the boyfriend when the judge ordered the girl to be presented. The father, Lakkappa Kambali, has been arrested and jailed. The incident took place in Lingasugur taluk in Raichur district.

Lakkappa Kambali, belonging to the Kuruba community, had a daughter, Renuka (17), who was in love with Hanumantha, a youth from the Scheduled Caste in the same village. Lakkappa had earlier filed a complaint at the Lingasugur police station, alleging that Hanumantha had kidnapped Renuka. A case was registered under the POCSO Act, and the police subsequently arrested Hanumantha. Lakkappa then brought his daughter Renuka back home. After three months, Hanumantha was released on bail.

According to the sources, Hanumantha and Renuka continued their relationship after his release. Lakkappa reportedly advised Renuka, promising to find a suitable groom for her after she turned 18, and pleaded with her not to tarnish the family's honour. However, Renuka insisted on being with Hanumantha after turning 18. Fifteen days before Mahanavami Amavasya, on September 29, Lakkappa, his wife, and Renuka went to work in their pomegranate orchard.

Renuka’s mother, Siddamma, returned home early to prepare food. An argument ensued between Renuka and Lakkappa regarding her love affair. In a fit of rage, Lakkappa struck Renuka’s head with a sack. She fell and hit a rock, losing consciousness. Lakkappa then allegedly strangled her with a rope. He later carried her body on his bike and threw it into the Krishna River from a bridge near Sheelahalli. It is alleged that Lakkappa returned home at midnight and informed his wife about the incident, threatening her not to reveal it to anyone.

During the court proceedings of the POCSO case against Hanumantha, the judge ordered that Renuka be presented in court. Lakkappa and his family evaded court summons a few times with false excuses. When the judge issued a strict order, Lakkappa reported his daughter missing. Following the court’s direction, the police filed a case, and during the investigation, the murder came to light. The accused father, Lakkappa, has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.