Bengaluru residents in parts of Rajajinagar and Vijayanagar areas will face power outages on Monday, from 10 am to 5 pm, due to quarterly maintenance work by BESCOM. The planned disruption is linked to essential maintenance at the Rajajinagar NRS 220/66/11 kV substation and the KV Telecom Layout substation. According to a BESCOM release, the temporary outages are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the city’s power supply infrastructure.

Areas Affected In Rajajinagar Substation Maintenance

Due to maintenance at the NRS 220/66/11 kV substation in Rajajinagar, power supply will be disrupted in the following areas:

Rajajinagar Blocks 1 to 6 and surrounding areas

Gubbanna Industrial Area

Dr Modi Hospital Road

Manjunathanagar, Shivanagar

Agrahara Dasarahalli

West of Chord Road (1st to 5th Cross)

Mahaganapatinagar, KHB Colony 2nd Stage

Palladium Residential Complex, Devayya Park, Nagappa Block

Prakashnagar, Laskh Road, Subramanyanagar, LN Pura

Rajkumar Road, Dayanandanagar, Saimandar

Harishchandra Ghat, Maruti Extension, Rajajinagar

Brigade Gateway, Palace Guttahalli, Muneshwara Block

Malleswaram Swimming Pool surrounding areas

Areas Affected In Telecom Layout Substation Maintenance

Due to maintenance at the 66/11 kV KV Telecom Layout substation, power will be disrupted in: