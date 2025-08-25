Bengaluru will face power outages on Monday from 10 AM to 5 PM in Rajajinagar and Vijayanagar areas due to BESCOM’s quarterly maintenance work at Rajajinagar NRS and KV Telecom Layout substations, affecting several localities.
Bengaluru residents in parts of Rajajinagar and Vijayanagar areas will face power outages on Monday, from 10 am to 5 pm, due to quarterly maintenance work by BESCOM. The planned disruption is linked to essential maintenance at the Rajajinagar NRS 220/66/11 kV substation and the KV Telecom Layout substation. According to a BESCOM release, the temporary outages are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the city’s power supply infrastructure.
Areas Affected In Rajajinagar Substation Maintenance
Due to maintenance at the NRS 220/66/11 kV substation in Rajajinagar, power supply will be disrupted in the following areas:
- Rajajinagar Blocks 1 to 6 and surrounding areas
- Gubbanna Industrial Area
- Dr Modi Hospital Road
- Manjunathanagar, Shivanagar
- Agrahara Dasarahalli
- West of Chord Road (1st to 5th Cross)
- Mahaganapatinagar, KHB Colony 2nd Stage
- Palladium Residential Complex, Devayya Park, Nagappa Block
- Prakashnagar, Laskh Road, Subramanyanagar, LN Pura
- Rajkumar Road, Dayanandanagar, Saimandar
- Harishchandra Ghat, Maruti Extension, Rajajinagar
- Brigade Gateway, Palace Guttahalli, Muneshwara Block
- Malleswaram Swimming Pool surrounding areas
Areas Affected In Telecom Layout Substation Maintenance
Due to maintenance at the 66/11 kV KV Telecom Layout substation, power will be disrupted in:
- West of Chord Road, MC Layout
- Vijayanagar Water Tank, Hosahalli Main Road
- Hampinagar, Magadi Main Road, Binnipete
- Jagjivanram Nagar, Gopalapura, Hosahalli
- Haleguddadahalli, Bhuvaneshwarinagar
- Gori Palya, VS Garden, Goods Shed Road, and surrounding areas