TANGEDCO has announced a scheduled temporary power outage in several areas of Chennai on Saturday, October 31, between 9 AM and 2 PM for essential maintenance work. The affected localities include parts of Perungudi, Perumbakkam, and Pallavaram, though power may be restored earlier if work finishes ahead of schedule.

Residents in several parts of Chennai should prepare for a temporary power outage on Saturday, October 31, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has scheduled a shutdown for maintenance work. “The announced schedule is that the electricity supply will continue to remain suspended between 9 AM and 2 PM in the mentioned areas,” he said. The maintenance operations are intended to upgrade the energy infrastructure and provide a stable power supply. If the work is completed before the scheduled time, power may be restored before 2 PM, TANGEDCO said. Residents are asked to adjust their home and work schedules appropriately.

Chennai Power Shutdown On October 31: Full List Of Affected Areas

The following localities and neighbourhoods are expected to experience the scheduled power interruption:

1. Perungudi

Industrial Estate, Burma Colony, Venkateswara Nagar, Seevaram, Canal Puram, Balamurugan Garden, Secretariat Colony, Neelangarai Link Road, Customs Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Panchayat Road, Elim Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Santhosh Nagar, Palraj Nagar, Veeramamunivar Salai, Elango Nagar, Kamaraj Street, Gandhi Street, Periyar Salai, Govindan Nagar, Palavakkam Canal Road, Kazura Garden, Renga Reddy Garden, Chinna Neelankarai Kuppam, Kapaleeshwarar Nagar, Pandiyan Salai, Vaithiyalingam Salai, CLRI Nagar and Rugby Complex.

2. Perumbakkam

Embassy Apartment, Mampakkam Main Road, Mageshwari Nagar, Priyadarshini Nagar, Ottiyambakkam Main Road, T.V. Nagar, Skylap Avenue, Valluvar Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Vivekanandha Nagar and TNHB Colony.

3. Pallavaram

GST Road, CLC Lane (1st to 10th Streets), New Colony 1st Cross Street and New Colony 2nd Cross Street.

Residents in the impacted communities are advised to take some measures before the scheduled shutdown begins. Charging mobile phones, computers and other vital gadgets beforehand can help prevent annoyance during the interruption. Those who rely on electrical equipment will have to make other arrangements if necessary. It could also be a good idea to get any crucial domestic activities done before 9 am. The closure will last five hours, and homeowners are asked to keep an eye on the power department for any modifications in the timetable or early restoration of supplies.