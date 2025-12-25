BESCOM announces a planned power cut in Bengaluru on December 26, 2025, from 11 am to 4 pm due to maintenance at Kattigenahalli Substation. Check full list of affected areas and precautions to manage the electricity outage.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a planned power cut in several areas of Bengaluru on December 26, 2025. The temporary disruption is necessary for cable maintenance work at the 66/11 KV Kattigenahalli Substation, aimed at enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the electricity supply in the region. BESCOM has also shared the information through an official post on X (formerly Twitter) to inform residents well in advance.

Timing of the Power Outage

According to BESCOM, the power supply will be suspended from 11 am to 4 pm on December 26 in the 9-7 feeder area of the Kattigenahalli Substation. The maintenance work is expected to be completed within this period, after which electricity will be restored to all affected areas.

Areas Affected by the Power Cut

The Bengaluru localities expected to experience the power outage include North Gate 1, 2, and 3, the Embassy and Philips Company areas, Dwarakanagar, Babanagar, Kattigenahalli and surrounding neighbourhoods, Bagalur Cross and Bagalur Main Road, as well as Manipal College, BSF, PDMS, and Bagalur Cross Vinayaknagar along with nearby localities. Residents in these areas are advised to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements to manage their daily activities during the outage, ensuring minimal disruption.

BESCOM Appeals to Residents

BESCOM officials have urged the public to exercise caution and cooperate during the maintenance work. They assured that electricity supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed. Residents are also advised to switch off sensitive electrical appliances during the outage to prevent damage.