In a dramatic late-night operation, Hebbagodi police stopped the Kurla Express to rescue a 30-year-old man, Arjun from Kerala, who was on railway tracks near Chintala Madiwala. Swift action by police and railways averted tragedy.

In a dramatic late-night rescue operation, Hebbagodi police successfully stopped an express train to save a man attempting to end his life on the railway tracks. The swift action by the Hoysala patrol team prevented a possible tragedy and ensured the man’s safety following a high-risk intervention near Chintala Madiwala.

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Quick Response by Hebbagodi Police

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Arjun from Kerala. The incident took place on Wednesday night when a passerby noticed him lying on the railway tracks near Chintala Madiwala and immediately alerted the police control room (Namma 112) at around 11:17 pm.

Acting on the alert, the Hebbagodi police team was dispatched without delay.

Cops Reach Spot Within Five Minutes

Within just five minutes, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ravi Nayak and Head Constable Devendrappa from the Hebbagodi Hoysala patrol unit reached the location. By then, the Kurla Express was fast approaching the area.

On seeing the police, Arjun reportedly attempted to move towards the oncoming train, further escalating the danger.

Train Halted To Prevent Tragedy

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, ASI Ravi Nayak immediately contacted the railway control room and requested an emergency stoppage of the Kurla Express. Following the alert, railway authorities halted the train at Huskur railway station for nearly 45 minutes, enabling the police to secure the area and rescue the man safely.

Officials confirmed that the quick coordination between the police and railway authorities helped avert a potential fatal incident.

Police Team Praised For Swift Action

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronics City Division) A Narayan appreciated ASI Ravi Nayak and Head Constable Devendrappa for their timely and life-saving intervention.