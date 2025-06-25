Bengaluru Police have launched a foot patrol system in crowded areas like malls, markets, and temples to curb crime and enhance public safety. Sub-Inspectors will lead patrols, and citizens can call 112 for immediate assistance.

Bengaluru: To enhance safety and reduce criminal activities, a new ‘foot patrol’ system has been introduced in Bengaluru, especially in crowded areas such as markets, malls, temples, and prayer halls, City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Morning and evening patrols by police personnel

Commissioner Singh stated that police personnel are now patrolling key beats during morning and evening hours across the city. The move is aimed at increasing police visibility and deterring illegal activities in densely populated areas.

Sub-Inspectors to lead beat patrols

Sub-Inspectors will be in charge of patrolling these designated beats. Patrol teams are instructed to respond swiftly to any disturbances or reports of illegal activity, thereby strengthening the law enforcement response in public spaces.

112 helpline available for immediate police assistance

Citizens can dial 112 for immediate police assistance. Commissioner Singh also instructed ACPs and Station House Officers to develop patrol strategies at the local level and to identify hotspots for criminal activity, especially areas prone to rowdy behaviour and theft.

Patrolling to be intensified in vulnerable zones

The Commissioner emphasised the need to intensify patrolling in areas identified as trouble spots. The overall aim is to prevent crimes through proactive presence and timely intervention by police forces.