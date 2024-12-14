Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide: Police issue summons to wife, demand appearance in 3 days

Bengaluru police summoned Nikita Singhania, wife of techie Atul Subhash, in connection with his suicide. Allegations include harassment and financial pressure by Nikita's family. A notice was issued at her Jaunpur residence. Nikita must appear within three days for the ongoing investigation.

The Bengaluru City Police on Friday issued a summons to Nikita Singhania, the wife of deceased techie Atul Subhash, in connection with his suicide case. Nikita has been given three days to appear before the investigating officer at the Marathahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

A team of four officers from the Bengaluru police, led by Sub-Inspector Sanjit Kumar, visited Nikita’s residence in Khowa Mandi, Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. No one was home then, so the officers passed a notice on the house's door.



According to the notice, Nikita must cooperate with the investigation by appearing before the police within the given time frame. While the FIR also names Nikita’s mother Nisha Singhania, uncle Sushil Singhania, and brother Anurag Singhania, no summons have been issued to them so far.

The Marathahalli Police, who are investigating the case, reached Jaunpur on Thursday to gather more information and seek support from the local police. Mithilesh Mishra, Station Officer at Kotwali Police Station in Jaunpur, confirmed that the Bengaluru police have approached them for assistance.

The case has stirred controversy, with allegations from Atul’s family about harassment and financial pressure. Pawan Kumar, a relative of Atul, claimed that Nikita and her family frequently demanded money from Atul under the guise of maintaining their four-year-old son.

Speaking to the media, Pawan alleged, “During a court hearing in Uttar Pradesh, Nikita sarcastically suggested that Atul should commit suicide if he couldn’t afford maintenance expenses. Even the judge reportedly laughed at her comment, which deeply hurt Atul.” He added, “Atul faced constant harassment and humiliation from his wife and her family. This drove him to despair. He was emotionally and financially drained.”



What was the incident?

Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru-based techie, took his own life recently, leading to a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. While the investigation is ongoing, the allegations of mistreatment and financial disputes have raised serious concerns.

Nikita Singhania is expected to appear before the Bengaluru police within three days as per the summons. Further updates on the case are awaited.

