Bengaluru Police bust 'Girlfriend Swapping' racket; 2 arrested for blackmailing victims

The incident came to light after a young woman lodged a complaint, uncovering disturbing allegations of coercion and blackmail. The victim alleged that she was forced into attending these events by an acquaintance and his associates.

In a shocking incident, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two individuals, identified as Harish and Hemant, for allegedly operating an illegal "girlfriend swapping" racket under the pretense of hosting private events labelled as "Swingers."

When she resisted, the accused reportedly threatened her with explicit photos to ensure her compliance. During their investigation, the police found a cache of explicit images and videos that the duo allegedly used to intimidate and exploit their victims.

How the racket operated:

It is reportedly said that the accused allegedly organized partner-swapping events on the outskirts of Bengaluru, targeting participants through WhatsApp groups. Harish and Hemant, identified as repeat offenders, exploited the trust of women and used intimate content as a weapon to blackmail them into participation.

A senior police officer said, "The accused were coercing the victim into intimate activities with others and threatened her with private photos when she resisted. Both suspects have a history of similar offenses. The investigation is ongoing to identify more victims and collaborators."

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is continuing its probe to dismantle the network, uncover additional victims, and ensure that justice is delivered.

