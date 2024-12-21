Bangladesh's Natore crematorium robbery: Temple ransacked, priest killed in brutal attack

Tarun Chandra Das was a long-serving priest at the Mahashamshan Temple, having dedicated 23 years of his life to its service. Residing at the temple for nearly two decades, he was well-regarded for his commitment to temple duties.

In a shocking incident, a robbery at Kashimpur Central Crematorium in Baraharishpur of Natore Sadar Upazila claimed the life of a temple priest. The victim is identified as 55-year-old Tarun Chandra Das. He was found dead with his hands and feet tied on Saturday morning. Police suspect the robbery and murder occurred late Friday night.

Tarun Chandra Das was a long-serving priest at the Mahashamshan Temple, having dedicated 23 years of his life to its service. Residing at the temple for nearly two decades, he was well-regarded for his commitment to temple duties.

The grim discovery was made by members of the Mahashamshan Temple Committee, who arrived at the crematorium early Saturday. Satya Narayan Roy, General Secretary of the temple committee, confirmed the murder and recounted the scene. "We found Tarun's lifeless body with his hands and feet tied. The temple's donation box and storage room had been forcibly opened, with locks broken and grills cut. The robbers likely killed him and stole money and brass utensils from the temple," he said.

Upon receiving the report, a police team from Natore Police Station, led by Officer-in-Charge Mahbubur Rahman, visited the scene. "We recovered the body of the deceased with clear evidence of a robbery. The crematorium's storage room was looted, and preliminary investigations suggest the murder was linked to the theft," said OC Mahbubur Rahman.

Residents and temple committee members expressed their grief and called for heightened security at religious establishments to prevent such heinous crimes.

Police are continuing their investigation, examining evidence from the crime scene, and interviewing witnesses to piece together the events leading to the murder and robbery. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further details are awaited.

