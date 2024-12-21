Chennai HORROR! Cop dies after iron grill pierces 30 cm into anus during balcony escape after quarrel

A tragic accident in KK Nagar led to the death of 30-year-old Selvakumar, a law-and-order officer at the Sembium police station. While attempting to jump from the second floor of his brother's house, he was impaled by an iron grill and rod, resulting in fatal injuries.
 

Chennai HORROR! Cop dies after iron grill pierces 30 cm into anus during balcony escape after quarrel anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 3:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

A tragic incident occurred in KK Nagar on Friday (Dec 20) night around 9:30 PM, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old policeman named Selvakumar. While attempting to jump from the second floor of his elder brother Perumal’s house, Selvakumar suffered fatal injuries when an iron grill on the compound wall pierced approximately 30 cm into his anus, and another iron rod cut through his back. 

Karnataka accident: 6 dead after container truck overturns on car near Bengaluru's Nelamangala (WATCH)

Selvakumar, who was part of the law-and-order division at the Sembium police station, had been staying at his brother’s residence in the Second Sector of KK Nagar.

After an argument with his brother, Selvakumar, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, locked his brother Perumal, an assistant engineer at the TNEB office in KK Nagar, and his sister-in-law Dhanalakshmi, a Mahila Court Judge in Chengalpet, inside a room. Following this, he allegedly vandalized the house, damaging belongings and appliances.

Perumal contacted friends and relatives, seeking their help to pacify and calm his brother. While some gathered at the front door, knocking persistently, others looked through the window, attempting to reason with him.

Noticing some of his brother's friends gathered near the rear entrance, Selvakumar overheard them contacting the Chennai city control room. Panicked by this, he rushed to the second floor and attempted to leap across the two-foot gap between the balcony and the compound wall. Misjudging the distance, he fell directly onto the sharp, protruding iron rods fixed to the wall below.

After Selvakumar became impaled on the iron rod, a team from the KK Nagar police station arrived promptly at the scene. They cut through the rod to free him and rushed him to the ESI Hospital in KK Nagar. However, upon examination, doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, Selvakumar is survived by his elder brother Perumal, three other siblings, and his parents. Two of his brothers work as farmers in a village near Villupuram. Being the youngest in the family, Selvakumar lived with his brother and was employed at the Sembium police station.

Madhya Pradesh HORROR: In-laws burn woman with hot iron, insert chilli powder into private parts

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Chennai man loses mother's cancer treatment funds playing online rummy, dies by suicide AJR

Tamil Nadu: Chennai man loses mother's cancer treatment funds playing online rummy, dies by suicide

Ramayana Mahabharata in Arabic: PM Modi meets translator & publisher, signs books during Kuwait visit (WATCH) snt

Ramayana, Mahabharata in Arabic: PM Modi meets translator & publisher, signs epics during Kuwait visit (WATCH)

PM Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa during historic visit to Kuwait (WATCH) snt

PM Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa during historic visit to Kuwait (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Rs 51-Crore Dome City being built on 3 hectares in Arail anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Rs 51-Crore Dome City being built on 3 hectares in Arail

PM Modi extends special invitation to visit Kutch, assures Rann Utsav will be 'lifetime experience'; read post snt

PM Modi extends special invitation to visit Kutch, assures Rann Utsav will be 'lifetime experience'; read post

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif's 5 exercises for weight loss tips OUT RBA

Katrina Kaif's 5 exercises for weight loss tips OUT

Tamil Nadu: Chennai man loses mother's cancer treatment funds playing online rummy, dies by suicide AJR

Tamil Nadu: Chennai man loses mother's cancer treatment funds playing online rummy, dies by suicide

Germany Christmas market attack: Death toll rises to 4, over 200 people injured snt

Germany Christmas market attack: Death toll rises to 4, over 200 people injured

Ramayana Mahabharata in Arabic: PM Modi meets translator & publisher, signs books during Kuwait visit (WATCH) snt

Ramayana, Mahabharata in Arabic: PM Modi meets translator & publisher, signs epics during Kuwait visit (WATCH)

PM Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa during historic visit to Kuwait (WATCH) snt

PM Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa during historic visit to Kuwait (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon