Chennai HORROR! Cop dies after iron grill pierces 30 cm into anus during balcony escape after quarrel

A tragic incident occurred in KK Nagar on Friday (Dec 20) night around 9:30 PM, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old policeman named Selvakumar. While attempting to jump from the second floor of his elder brother Perumal’s house, Selvakumar suffered fatal injuries when an iron grill on the compound wall pierced approximately 30 cm into his anus, and another iron rod cut through his back.

Selvakumar, who was part of the law-and-order division at the Sembium police station, had been staying at his brother’s residence in the Second Sector of KK Nagar.

After an argument with his brother, Selvakumar, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, locked his brother Perumal, an assistant engineer at the TNEB office in KK Nagar, and his sister-in-law Dhanalakshmi, a Mahila Court Judge in Chengalpet, inside a room. Following this, he allegedly vandalized the house, damaging belongings and appliances.

Perumal contacted friends and relatives, seeking their help to pacify and calm his brother. While some gathered at the front door, knocking persistently, others looked through the window, attempting to reason with him.

Noticing some of his brother's friends gathered near the rear entrance, Selvakumar overheard them contacting the Chennai city control room. Panicked by this, he rushed to the second floor and attempted to leap across the two-foot gap between the balcony and the compound wall. Misjudging the distance, he fell directly onto the sharp, protruding iron rods fixed to the wall below.

After Selvakumar became impaled on the iron rod, a team from the KK Nagar police station arrived promptly at the scene. They cut through the rod to free him and rushed him to the ESI Hospital in KK Nagar. However, upon examination, doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, Selvakumar is survived by his elder brother Perumal, three other siblings, and his parents. Two of his brothers work as farmers in a village near Villupuram. Being the youngest in the family, Selvakumar lived with his brother and was employed at the Sembium police station.

