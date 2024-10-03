Bengaluru: Three more Pakistanis arrested in Jigani; authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India!

Bengaluru police arrested three more Pakistani nationals in Jigani, linked to an investigation involving Rashid Ali Siddiqui. This follows the arrest of four earlier suspects, including his family. Authorities are probing connections, as fifteen others from Pakistan may have joined local campaigns, raising concerns.

The Bengaluru police have arrested three more Pakistani nationals in Jigani, a locality near Anekal. This arrest adds to the ongoing investigation into a broader network of individuals with links to Pakistan. The recent arrests include two men and a woman, who were apprehended by a police team tracking the contacts of Rashid Ali Siddiqui. Rashid Ali, along with his wife, was arrested earlier in Rajpura, Jigani. Investigators believe that the three arrested individuals are of Pakistani origin and were in contact with Rashid Ali, who hails from Peshawar, Pakistan.

The police are currently exploring the connections of these individuals, as information suggests that many others are also associated with Rashid Ali. A four-member police team has been formed to delve deeper into the case.

The probe took a significant turn last Monday when four Pakistani nationals were arrested near Jigani. Among them were members of Rashid Ali Siddaqui's family, including his wife and daughter. Following these arrests, the authorities received critical information leading to the apprehension of the three additional suspects.

As the investigation unfolds, it has come to light that fifteen more people reportedly entered India from Pakistan. Many of these individuals are believed to have joined the Mehdi Foundation.

Additional details emerged that these citizens had arrived in the country to support a campaign for Yunus Algor, a Dharma Guru, which has raised questions about the potential influence of external entities in local matters.

The arrested individuals underwent medical tests at the Jigani Primary Health Centre to ensure their health and safety. Authorities are handling the case with utmost seriousness, given the potential implications of these arrests.

Police officials continue to gather intelligence on the network of Pakistani nationals in the region, which has become a focus of their ongoing operations.

