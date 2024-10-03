Pakistani woman detained in Chennai, married to Davangere resident, reveals probe

Fatima, a Pakistani woman detained in Chennai, is married to Altaf from Davangere, Karnataka. Her arrest raises concerns about illegal infiltration, following recent arrests of foreign nationals in Bengaluru. Fatima’s marriage and frequent visits to Davangere have alarmed residents over security issues.

A Pakistani woman, Fatima, detained by immigration authorities in Chennai, is married to a man from Davangere, Karnataka, according to an ongoing investigation. The probe revealed that Fatima tied the knot with Altaf, a resident of Davangere, three to four years ago.

Altaf, the eldest son of Qalandar, a retired health department employee, resides in the Shivkumar Swamy neighbourhood of Davangere. After his retirement, Qalandar relocated to Bengaluru with his family, where Altaf and Fatima's marriage (Nikah) took place. Qalandar has since rented a house in Davangere. Fatima frequently visited the city, including during the time of Qalandar's wife’s death last year.



Is Bengaluru haven for terrorists? Police arrest Pak citizen following ULFA terrorist's capture

Increase in illegal infiltration

The arrest of Fatima raises concerns about illegal infiltrations, particularly in light of recent events. Authorities have heightened their focus on immigration violations after a suspected ULFA militant, involved in planting five IED bombs in Guwahati, Assam, was arrested in Bengaluru.

Following this, four foreign nationals, including another Pakistani citizen, were arrested by Jigani police. These individuals had been living with their families in an apartment near Jigani, unnoticed for years. Based on intelligence provided by the Central Intelligence Agency, a nighttime operation led to the arrest of Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals involved in illegal entry. The discovery of Fatima's marriage to a Davangere resident has further shocked residents, raising concerns about security in the area.

Latest Videos