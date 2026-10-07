Bengaluru's Marathahalli Passport Seva Kendra has shifted to Whitefield. Applicants with appointments from October 5 must visit the new PSK at GM Tech Park near Nallurhalli Metro Station. Existing appointment dates and times remain unchanged.

The popular Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) that was operating from Devarabisanahalli on Marathahalli Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru has shifted to a new location in Whitefield. The Regional Passport Office (RPO) Bengaluru announced that the centre moved to a new building at GM Tech Park, near Nallurhalli Metro Station, with the relocation taking effect from October 5. Applicants with appointments scheduled for October 5 or later are advised not to visit the former Marathahalli premises and must instead report to the new Whitefield centre on the date and time mentioned on their application receipt.

The relocation is particularly important for applicants who may have booked their appointments before the address was updated online. Officials have clarified that the appointment date and time remain unchanged, but applicants must report to the new address.

Full Address Of The New Whitefield Centre

New Address: Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), GM Tech Park, No. 116 (or 1116), Road No. 3, Near Nallurhalli Metro Station, EPIP Zone, Whitefield, Bengaluru, 560066.

The PSK previously operated from Sai Arcade, Survey No. 56/P, Devarabisanahalli, Marathahalli Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru, 560103.

The online passport portal has already been updated with the new location, and official services at the Whitefield centre commenced from October 5.

Nallurhalli Metro Station Is The Main Landmark

Applicants travelling by public transport can use Nallurhalli Metro Station as a key landmark while reaching the new PSK.

The station is located on the Purple Line of Namma Metro. According to information from BMRCL, Nallurhalli Metro Station also has parking facilities for two-wheelers and bicycles.

Metro commuters can alight at Nallurhalli and proceed towards GM Tech Park in the EPIP Zone, making the metro station a convenient reference point for applicants visiting the new centre.

No Need To Cancel Existing Appointments

Applicants who already have appointments booked for October 5 or later under the former Marathahalli address do not need to cancel their appointments or book new slots.

The date and time printed on the application receipt remain valid. However, applicants must take note of the change in location and report directly to the new Whitefield centre.

Those who mistakenly travel to the old Sai Arcade premises in Devarabisanahalli could risk missing their scheduled appointment. Applicants are therefore advised to check the updated address before leaving for the centre.

Services Available At The Passport Seva Kendra

The relocation only changes the centre's address. The services available to applicants remain the same.

As per the applicable Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) procedures, applicants can access services including:

Fresh Passport And Reissue: Applicants can submit applications for a new passport or reissue an existing passport.

Police Clearance Certificate: Applicants who have submitted PCC applications through the official portal can also visit the PSK for the required processing.

Photograph And Biometric Collection: Applicants are required to appear in person with their original documents and photocopies. Photographs and biometric details are captured at the centre. Separate passport photographs are generally not required, although specific requirements may apply to certain applications involving minors or children.

Document Verification: Officials verify the applicant's original documents and process the application as per the applicable procedures.

Online Appointment Is Mandatory

Applicants cannot simply walk into the PSK and request services without an appointment. A prior online appointment is mandatory for accessing services at the centre.

Applicants must first submit their application through the official passport portal and pay the applicable fee. They can then select an available PSK appointment slot and visit the centre on the scheduled date and time with the required documents.

Following the appointment system is important to avoid delays and ensure that applications are processed smoothly.

Check The Address Before Visiting

The RPO Bengaluru caters to applicants from Bengaluru and several other districts in Karnataka. Applicants seeking information about appointments, application status and passport-related services can contact the National Call Centre at 1800-258-1800 or refer to the official passport portal.

Importantly, applicants whose appointment receipts still display the old Marathahalli address should not assume that they need to visit Sai Arcade. According to the relocation notification, appointments scheduled for October 5 onwards are to be attended at the GM Tech Park centre in Whitefield.

Applicants are therefore advised to check the updated location carefully and plan their journey in advance to ensure they reach the new Passport Seva Kendra on time.