For New Year's Eve, Bengaluru has deployed over 20,000 police with women's squads. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced modern tech like heat maps for crowd control, with special bus and metro services running late to ensure public safety.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday provided an update on the security arrangements in place in Bengaluru to ensure safety during the celebrations.

Over 20,000 Police Personnel on Duty

In a post on X, DK Shivakumar said that over 20,000 police personnel, supported by specialized women squads, have been deployed in Bengaluru to ensure public safety. "Bengaluru is all set to welcome 2026 with safety and smooth celebrations. Over 20,000 police personnel, supported by specialised women squads, are on duty across the city, focusing on high-traffic areas and women's safety. Modern technology will monitor crowds and traffic to keep the city moving. Measures are in place to prevent unsafe driving and other risks." DK Shivakumar said in a post on X. https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2006191077066211752?s=20

Enhanced Surveillance and Crowd Monitoring

Earlier, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, along with senior officers, inspected and monitors final preparedness measures across the city to ensure public safety. The Karnataka government has also introduced heat map technology for real-time crowd monitoring with special focus on high footfall areas, including MG Road, Brigade Road, Indiranagar, Koramangala and Electronic City.

Quick response teams, traffic police and emergency services have been put on alert with enhanced CCTV and drone surveillance for effective monitoring.

Special Transport Services for Commuters

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has also announced special bus services to ensure safe and smooth travel on December 31 night. The move comes alongside Metro services and aims to provide extended public transport options for passengers celebrating New Year across the city.

BMTC has decided to operate additional buses from key city centres to various parts of Bengaluru, keeping passenger convenience as the top priority. On December 31, buses will continue to run even after 11:00 pm, with services extended up to 2:00 am on January 1.

From Brigade Road, direct bus services will be available to Electronic City. Similarly, buses will operate from the MG Road Metro Station to Sarjapur, ensuring connectivity for IT corridors and densely populated zones. (ANI)