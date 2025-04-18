BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of using the caste census to build a vote bank. The cabinet has deferred its decision on the report, with ministers asked to submit views in writing.

Bengaluru : Amid the criticism over the caste census report in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Friday accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of "creating vote-bank".

Narayanaswamy who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka's Legislative Council, told ANI, “Conducting caste census is the job of the Centre, not the State. There is also talk of creating reservation categories. They are doing this to create their vote bank...”

Replying to a query, he said, “BJP Janakrosh Yatra against Karnataka Govt will be held across the state. Prices of all commodities have been hiked by the state government. This government is deep in corruption.”

Meanwhile, the special cabinet meeting on the Socio-Economic Survey concluded on Thursday, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked ministers to submit their concerns in writing. The Karnataka government is likely to convene another round of cabinet discussions on the issue.

Reacting to the Karnataka Caste Survey report, State Minister Priyank Kharge earlier said, "The report is voluminous, it will take time." Karnataka Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy stated on Thursday that no decision was taken in the cabinet meeting.

"No decision has been taken yet, the subject has been deferred, and the cabinet meeting is over today (April 17). It will be discussed once again in the next meeting (Cabinet), there is no question of rejecting or accepting, it's all about discussing in the next cabinet meeting about the survey. CM and DCM, along with 32, including all Ministers, discussed thoroughly. Some other opinions of the ministers have to be discussed, as many wished to speak on the issue; that's why the subject has been deferred for the next cabinet meeting," the Minister said.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has submitted the caste census (socio, economic, and educational survey) report to the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. If released, the caste census report will be the second by a Congress-ruled state after Telangana.