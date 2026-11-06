According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, the seven victims belonged to the accused's wife's family. They were identified as:

In a shocking case of multiple murders, a cab driver has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and six members of her family over domestic disputes in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Indushekhar, allegedly carried out the killings as part of a premeditated plan, luring family members to his house one by one before murdering them.

The murders, reportedly committed two days ago, have sent shockwaves across the city. The victims have been identified as Roopavathi, her daughter Sunitha, sons Shivakumar and Shankar, daughters-in-law Divya and Nalini, and grandson Puneeth, all residents of Srirampura.

Preliminary investigations suggest that strained relations with his wife and her close association with her parental family may have triggered the crime.

Sunitha and Indushekhar had been married for nearly 20 years and were living near Bhashyam Circle in Rajajinagar. While their marriage was reportedly stable initially, differences over family matters had increased in recent years.

Indushekhar allegedly disapproved of Sunitha maintaining a close relationship with her mother, Roopavathi, and brothers, Shivakumar and Shankar. He reportedly objected to her frequent visits to her parental home, leading to repeated arguments between the couple.

Despite several attempts by elders in the family to resolve their differences through mediation, the disputes reportedly continued.

According to preliminary police findings, Indushekhar allegedly held his wife's family responsible for the marital problems and planned to eliminate the entire family.

As part of the alleged plan, Indushekhar first murdered Sunitha by striking her on the head with a grinding stone. He then reportedly transported her body in a car and dumped it near the foothills of Nandi Hills.

To avoid suspicion, he allegedly told neighbours that Sunitha had gone on a trip with her friends. He also switched off her mobile phone to make it appear that she was unavailable.

After Sunitha's murder, the accused allegedly invited her brothers, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his house under the pretext of organising a drinking party.

He reportedly attacked and killed both men using a grinding stone. Their wives, Divya and Nalini, were allegedly murdered subsequently. The accused is also suspected of killing his mother-in-law, Roopavathi, and Shankar's son, Puneeth.

In this manner, the accused allegedly murdered seven members of his wife's family by calling them to his residence one after another.

Following the murders, Indushekhar allegedly attempted to destroy evidence to avoid detection. He reportedly transported the bodies in his car and disposed of them at different locations rather than leaving them together.

He also allegedly cleaned bloodstains from the house and washed the grinding stone believed to have been used in the murders with chemical substances, according to police.

The case came to light after Nalini's mother approached the police with a complaint regarding Sunitha's disappearance.

During the investigation, police reportedly developed suspicions about Indushekhar. Subsequent questioning allegedly revealed details of the multiple murders, leading to his arrest.

Police have also seized the car allegedly used to transport the bodies, along with other materials connected to the case.

Based on information provided by the accused, police took him to Nandi Hills and other locations as part of the search operation.

After several hours of searching, Puneeth's body was reportedly recovered near Nandi Hills. Efforts are continuing to locate the bodies of the remaining six victims.

Considering the seriousness of the case, special police teams comprising three ACPs from the North Division have reportedly been formed.

Senior police officials said the investigation is examining all aspects of the case, including the alleged murder locations, routes used to transport the bodies and attempts made to destroy evidence.

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