Bengaluru police arrested Karthik, a manager, for stealing 2.5 kg of gold from his employer's home in Jayanagar. A spy camera installed by the homeowner caught him red-handed. Police recovered 1.5 kg of gold; investigation ongoing.

Bengaluru: In a shocking betrayal of trust, Jayanagar police have arrested Karthik, a manager working for a local tiles businessman, for allegedly stealing 2.5 kg of gold from his employer’s residence. The theft was uncovered after the homeowner installed a hidden spy camera that captured Karthik in the act. Having worked for the businessman, Agarwal, for over 10 years, Karthik exploited his trusted position to secretly duplicate the locker key and steal gold biscuits stored in the house.

Manager Accused of Stealing Gold from Employer’s Residence

Karthik, who had full knowledge of the gold stored in the lockers, took advantage of the situation to execute the theft without raising suspicion initially. Agarwal grew suspicious after noticing the lockers were being opened frequently. Despite Karthik’s attempts to blame an unknown intruder within the household, the businessman installed a covert camera that caught the theft on tape. It is alleged that Karthik sold the stolen gold biscuits and travelled to Goa, where he gambled the proceeds in a casino.

Police Recover Majority of Stolen Gold

Authorities have recovered approximately 1.5 kg of gold from Karthik. A formal case has been registered with the Jayanagar police station, Bengaluru and investigations are ongoing.