In Bengaluru, a man from Indi was stopped at Vidhana Soudha carrying ₹6 lakh in cash. He claimed he had come to meet the MLA and pay hospital bills. Police questioned him and released him after inquiry. No complaint has been filed.

In a peculiar incident on Wednesday afternoon, security personnel at Vidhana Soudha intercepted a man carrying a large sum of money as he attempted to enter the building. The man, hailing from Indi, was found with ₹6 lakh in cash in his bag. The police refused to allow him entry, citing security protocols and the unusually large amount of money. The incident drew attention due to the extraordinary circumstances and the sum involved.

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Incident Details

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm near the Kengal Gate entrance of Vidhana Soudha. During a routine security check, officers discovered the large sum of cash in the man’s bag, prompting immediate intervention.

Man Claims Purpose of Visit

The man explained to the authorities that he had come to obtain a letterhead from the MLA of the Indi constituency. However, when informed that carrying such a large amount of cash was not permitted, he reportedly insisted that he needed to meet the MLA.

Police Questioning

Following this, the police took the man in for questioning. He clarified that one of his relatives had been admitted to a hospital, and he had brought the cash to pay the hospital bills. He also mentioned that he had some official work with the MLA, which prompted his visit to Vidhana Soudha.

After completing the inquiry, the police released the man. Officials have confirmed that no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.