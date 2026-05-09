A 28-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bengaluru’s Srigandhanagar area while living in a live-in relationship. Police suspect suicide, while the family has alleged foul play. A search has been launched for the missing woman linked to the case.

A 28-year-old man living in a live-in relationship was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bengaluru’s Srigandhanagar area, triggering a police investigation. The deceased was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a rented house. While the incident is suspected to be a case of suicide, the victim’s family has alleged foul play and lodged a complaint with the police.

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The deceased has been identified as Tippeswamy, a native of Chitradurga district who was working at a garment company in Bengaluru. Police said the incident came to light after local residents alerted authorities about the death.

Couple Met Through Instagram

According to the preliminary police investigation, Tippeswamy had met a woman from Davanagere through Instagram some time ago. The two later began working at the same garment factory and eventually developed a close relationship.

For the past two months, the couple had reportedly been living together in a rented house in Srigandhanagar. Police said the pair had introduced themselves to the landlord as husband and wife and were paying a monthly rent of around ₹3,000.

Woman Had Left Husband And Children

Police sources said the woman had allegedly left her husband and two children before moving in with Tippeswamy.

Investigators are now trying to ascertain the nature of their relationship and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Frequent Disputes Reportedly Took Place

According to police sources, the couple frequently argued over personal issues. It has been alleged that the woman often pressured Tippeswamy and asked him to leave her, leading to tension between the two.

Police suspect that Tippeswamy may have taken the extreme step while under emotional distress. However, officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation and post-mortem examination.

Police Launch Search For Woman

Tippeswamy’s family has filed a complaint at the Rajagopal Nagar police station, holding the woman, identified as Priyanka, responsible for his death.

Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the woman, who is currently missing. Further investigation into the incident is underway.