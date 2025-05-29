A man near Bengaluru's Marathahalli bus stand was assaulted by a group carrying a deity's idol after he refused to give them money. The incident, caught on video, highlights growing concerns over such harassment in public places.

Bengaluru: Incidents of individuals demanding money in the name of God and resorting to threats and violence upon refusal are on the rise in Bengaluru. A similar incident was recently reported near the Marathahalli bus stand. In this case, a group of people carrying a deity's idol and whips allegedly verbally abused and assaulted a man for not giving them money.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a woman holding a stone and another person attacking the man with a whip. The incident reportedly occurred within the jurisdiction of the Marathahalli police station.

With such cases becoming increasingly common in Bengaluru, the public has expressed concern over harassment by rowdies, transgender individuals, and others demanding money in the name of God at public places such as bus stands, shops, and traffic signals. Instances of threats, verbal abuse, and even physical assault for refusing to give money are being frequently reported.

Police have advised the public to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety in light of these disturbing trends.