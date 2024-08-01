Lifestyle

Lalbagh to Madiwala: 7 stunning parks in Bengaluru to beat boredom

Explore the top 7 must-visit parks in Bengaluru. From lush green spaces to serene lakes, these parks offer perfect escapes from the city's hustle.
 

Lalbagh Botanical garden

An iconic park with over 1,800 species of plants, Lalbagh is renowned for its beautiful flower shows and historical glass house. A perfect spot for nature lovers.

Cubbon park

Located in the heart of the city, Cubbon Park features expansive lawns, walking paths, and a peaceful atmosphere. Ideal for jogging, picnics, and relaxation

Bengaluru palace grounds

Set amidst the historical Bengaluru Palace, these grounds offer sprawling gardens and scenic views. It's a popular venue for events and leisurely walks.

Jayaprakash Narayana park

This park boasts lush greenery, jogging tracks, and a well-maintained lake. It's a great spot for fitness enthusiasts and families looking to unwind

Bannerghatta biological park

Home to a zoo, butterfly park, and safari, this park is a fantastic place to explore wildlife and enjoy nature trails with family.

Hesarghatta Lake park

An expansive park around a large lake, it’s perfect for birdwatching and picnicking. The serene environment makes it a favorite for peaceful retreats.

Madiwala Lake park

Featuring a scenic lake and walking paths, Madiwala Lake Park is an ideal location for evening strolls and enjoying picturesque sunset views

